March 30 - Fitch Ratings has confirmed Krishna Bhagya Jala Nigam Limited's (KBJNL) forthcoming upsized INR7.5bn issue with a INR2.5bn green shoe option at expected rating of 'Fitch AA-(SO)(ind)(exp)'. The final rating is contingent on the receipt of documents conforming to information

On 6 March 2012 Fitch had assigned the expected rating to KBJNL's proposed issue initially sized at INR5bn. The upsized INR7.5bn issue will benefit from unconditional and irrevocable guarantee from the Government of Karnataka for the principal and interest obligations until the bond is paid in full.

The issue's security features and structured payment mechanism remain unchanged

For further details, see "Krishna Bhagya Jala bonds Rated at 'Fitch AA-(SO)(ind)(exp)'", dated 6 March 2012 on www.fitchratings.com.