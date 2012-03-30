(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
March 30 - Fitch Ratings has confirmed Krishna Bhagya Jala Nigam Limited's
(KBJNL) forthcoming upsized INR7.5bn issue with a INR2.5bn green shoe option at expected rating
of 'Fitch AA-(SO)(ind)(exp)'. The final rating is contingent on the receipt of documents
conforming to information
On 6 March 2012 Fitch had assigned the expected rating to KBJNL's proposed issue initially
sized at INR5bn. The upsized INR7.5bn issue will benefit from unconditional and irrevocable
guarantee from the Government of Karnataka for the principal and interest obligations until the
bond is paid in full.
The issue's security features and structured payment mechanism remain unchanged
For further details, see "Krishna Bhagya Jala bonds Rated at 'Fitch AA-(SO)(ind)(exp)'",
dated 6 March 2012 on www.fitchratings.com.