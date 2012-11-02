Rationale

The downgrade follows hibu's decision not to pay interest (GBP160,000) and principal (GBP64 million equivalent) on its 2006 facility, following the group's announcement on Oct. 25, 2012, that it will suspend all further payments to its lenders. The payment due date fell on Oct. 29, 2012, and hibu did not meet its payment obligations. We believe that the group will not make these payments within the following five business days, because it is contemplating a financial restructuring over the coming months.

It is our understanding that hibu is still current on its 2009 facility for which upcoming payments are not due until February 2013. We could lower the rating on hibu to 'D' (default) if the company fails to pay substantially all of its obligations under its current indebtedness when these fall due.

Under our criteria, we consider the extension of a due payment of interest or principal as tantamount to a default if the payment falls later than five business days after the scheduled due date. (See "Timeliness of Payments: Grace Periods, Guarantees, And Use Of 'D' And 'SD' Ratings," published Dec. 23, 2010, on RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal). This is irrespective of any grace period stipulated in the debt documentation.

Although we believe that hibu's liquidity at the time of the missed payments was sufficient to cope with the requirements, and will be sufficient to cover upcoming obligations, with reported balance-sheet cash of approximately GBP135 million on March 31, 2012, we take a strict view on any payment deferral, in line with our criteria. We consider an extension of a due payment of interest or principal as equivalent to a debt restructuring below par by a distressed issuer, and therefore tantamount to a default.

hibu is in the process of restructuring its balance sheet with the aim of reducing leverage in a mutually agreeable way with the main stakeholders. The group's decision not to pay its interest and debt amortization requirements is in the context of ongoing negotiations for the approval of a consensual restructuring agreement by the stakeholders involved.

We will follow the progress of hibu's pending debt restructuring over the coming months. If and when hibu emerges from any form of reorganization, we will reassess the ratings, taking into account business prospects, the factors that precipitated the default, the new capital structure, and any gains the group achieves through the reorganization process.

Liquidity

We assess hibu's liquidity as "weak" under our criteria. This primarily reflects management's decision to delay interest and debt amortization payments on its outstanding debt instruments. Given the continuous deterioration in the business, we also believe that the group could breach its covenants if the Nov. 30, 2012, test is not waived (after the recent extension agreed with lenders to Nov. 30, 2012, from Sept. 30, 2012).

That said, we note hibu's material cash on balance sheet, some cash flow generation, and the lack of material debt maturities and debt amortization requirements until 2014. The group recently cancelled its GBP75 million undrawn revolving credit facility. A capital restructuring that addresses the above weaknesses could be positive for liquidity and may lead us to reassess hibu's creditworthiness when we return to reviewing conventional default risks.

