(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Nov 02 -

Overview

-- We raised our foreign currency short-term rating to 'A-2' from 'A-3' and affirmed our 'BBB' long-term ratings on Russia on June 27, 2012.

-- We cap our ratings on BNP PARIBAS ZAO (BNPP ZAO) at the level of those on Russia, where the bank operates, even though it receives support from its parent, French banking group BNP Paribas.

-- In accordance with our criteria, we are therefore raising our short-term rating on BNPP ZAO to 'A-2' from 'A-3' and affirming the 'BBB' long-term ratings.

-- The stable outlook on the bank mirrors that on Russia.

Rating Action

As we previously announced on Oct. 30, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services raised its short-term counterparty credit rating on Russia-based BNP PARIBAS ZAO (BNPP ZAO) to 'A-2' from 'A-3' and affirmed the 'BBB' long-term counterparty credit ratings. The outlook is stable.

Rationale

The raising of the short-term rating on BNPP ZAO follows a similar action on Russia (foreign currency BBB/Stable/A-2; local currency BBB+/Stable/A-2; Russia national scale 'ruAAA'), which reflects our revised criteria on the link between long-term and short-term sovereign ratings (see "Ratings On Russia Affirmed On External Strength; Short-Term FC Rating Raised To 'A-2' On Criteria Change; Outlook Stable," published June 27, 2012, on RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal).

We cap the ratings on BNPP ZAO at the level of the sovereign ratings because it operates exclusively in Russia and is consequently exposed to the volatile Russian economy. The raising of the short-term rating on the bank is therefore a direct consequence of the raising of the short-term rating on the sovereign.

The ratings on BNPP ZAO reflect Standard & Poor's Ratings Services view of the bank as a "highly strategic" subsidiary of French banking group BNP Paribas < > (BNPP; A+/Negative/A-1). We base our view on:

-- The pivotal role the subsidiary plays in implementing BNPP's strategy in Russia, notably in the corporate and investment banking (CIB) business line;

-- The group's strong commitment to this wholly owned subsidiary in terms of funding, credit risk mitigation, and capital; and

-- BNPP ZAO's very high degree of operational integration in the BNPP group.

At midyear 2012, BNPP ZAO ranked among Russia's 100 largest banks and had total assets of Russian ruble (RUB) 109 billion (about EUR2.6 billion). Born as an offshoot of BNPP's Geneva-based energy and commodities finance department in 2002, BNPP ZAO retains a strong focus on lending to large Russian commodity producers. Among other CIB services, BNPP ZAO is particularly active in selling interest rate and foreign exchange derivatives or advising debt issuers in local and international capital markets. BNPP ZAO stopped all new retail activity in May 2012. The bank's new strategy is to diversify its CIB offering into cash management products, trade solutions, or merger and acquisition services, as well as expanding its client base to include major non commodity corporates and local subsidiaries of multinational groups.

Outlook

The stable outlook on BNPP ZAO mirrors that on Russia.

We could lower the ratings if we lowered the foreign currency ratings on Russia. A downgrade of BNPP ZAO could also follow if we saw diminished commitment from the parent, which would affect our assessment of the bank's group status. This could happen if we believed BNPP no longer saw Russia as an important market for its global strategy or if operating conditions worsened substantially in Russia, thereby increasing the risks BNPP ZAO could pose for the group. However, we consider these scenarios to be remote.

We could raise the ratings if we raised the ratings on Russia, thereby reducing the differential between the ratings on BNPP ZAO and those on BNPP.

Related Criteria And Research

All articles listed below are available on RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal, unless otherwise stated.

-- Various Rating Actions Taken On French Banks Due To Rising Economic Risks, Oct. 25, 2012

-- BNP Paribas Ratings Lowered To 'A+/A-1' On Increased Economic Risks In France And The Eurozone; Outlook Negative, Oct. 26, 2012

-- Group Rating Methodology And Assumptions, Nov. 9, 2011

-- Sovereign Government Rating Methodology And Assumptions, June 30, 2011

-- Banks Seldom Rated Above The Sovereigns, July 9, 2001

-- Russian Federation, July 27, 2012

-- Ratings On Russia Affirmed On External Strength; Short-Term FC Rating Raised To 'A-2' On Criteria Change; Outlook Stable, June 27, 2012

-- BNP Paribas, Feb. 29, 2012

Ratings List

Ratings Raised; Affirmed

To From

BNP PARIBAS ZAO

Corporate Credit Rating BBB/Stable/A-2 BBB/Stable/A-3