Rationale

We raised our ratings on DEWA based on its improved financial performance and our expectation that DEWA's funds from operations (FFO)-to-debt ratio will remain stable within 20%-25% (25% in 2011) over the near to medium term. We also believe DEWA has a credible plan to refinance its significant 2013 debt maturities and find a long-term solution for its debt maturity structure. As a result, we revised DEWA's financial risk profile to "significant" from "aggressive" previously, and its stand-alone credit profile (SACP) to 'bb' from 'bb-'.

We estimate a 4% combined power and water demand growth in Dubai over 2012-2014. This, combined with a very healthy electricity reserve margin in the emirate, will likely limit the need for capital spending on new capacity over the same period under our base-case scenario. As a result, we believe DEWA's debt levels could reduce gradually over the medium term, supporting credit measures in line with our expectations for a "significant" financial risk profile. We acknowledge, however, that DEWA's financial policies and investment plans are significantly influenced by its owner, the government of the Emirate of Dubai (not rated). Consequently, we will continue to monitor the sustainability and permanence of DEWA's deleveraging progress.

We consider DEWA to be a government-related entity (GRE) under our criteria. In accordance with our criteria for GREs, our view of the "very high" likelihood of timely and sufficient extraordinary government support for DEWA, if needed, is based on our assessment of DEWA's:

-- "Very important" role in providing essential power generation, transmission, and distribution services, and in meeting the Dubai government's key economic and social objectives. Electricity and water provision are vital to the economy and for the everyday needs of the population; and

-- "Very strong" link with the Emirate of Dubai, given its 100% ownership of DEWA, along with government representation on DEWA's board and strong influence on DEWA's strategic and business plans. Also, DEWA is one of the few Dubai GREs to have received direct government guarantees on some of its debt issues in the past. We understand the government is not contemplating privatization in the medium term.

Our assessment of DEWA's "fair" business risk profile is supported by its dominant position in electricity generation and its monopoly on power and water transmission and distribution activities in Dubai. DEWA's "fair" business risk profile also reflects the company's competitively priced fuel agreements with the Dubai Supply Authority and historically supportive tariff arrangements agreed by the government, including the effective pass through of rising fuel costs. Both factors provide for relatively healthy returns on capital compared with peers in the region. These positive factors are offset by a relatively opaque regulatory framework that is subject to political influence, including a lack of guaranteed contractual returns in DEWA's key business segments.

DEWA's "significant" financial risk profile reflects our expectations that the company will implement a permanent solution to address refinancing risk in the short to medium term and maintain its key credit measures under our base-case forecast in line with a "significant" financial risk profile. Our expectation, under our base case, is that the company will continue to generate very slightly positive free cash flows over 2012-2015.

Liquidity

We assess DEWA's liquidity position as "adequate" under our criteria. We forecast that its liquidity sources exceed uses by more than 1.2x. This factors in that DEWA's capital expenditures will not exceed UAE dirham (AED) 4 billion ($1.1 billion) on average over the coming three years, leading to modest free discretionary cash flows.

We estimate liquidity needs for the following 12 months, as of Oct. 18, 2012, to include:

-- About AED5 billion in debt maturities (including about AED750 million in total due under two separate programs issued as part of DEWA's main $4 billion commercial paper securitization program launched in 2007, and maturing in 2036). About $1.1 billion in total was drawn by way of these two separate programs (both maturing in 2016) as of Oct. 18, 2012. Roughly $380 million in total is due for repayment each year as a result of the drawings under the securitization programs;

-- Our expectations of about AED840 million of dividends to the parent company shareholder (based on a proportion of net profits distributed to shareholders similar to 2010); and

-- About AED3.9 billion in capital expenditures.

At the same time, we assess that DEWA's liquidity sources for the coming 12 months include:

-- Adjusted FFO of about AED5.5 billion;

-- AED13 billion of committed but undrawn amounts under financing facilities (including undrawn committed amounts of about AED3 billion under bank facilities, and about AED10 billion committed and available under DEWA's main securitization program). Just less than 10% of the amount borrowed under the $1.1 billion securitization programs represented collateralized or "flagged" receivables. On Oct. 18, 2012, DEWA had about 90% of its about AED3 billion outstanding receivables unflagged. Were DEWA required to borrow the entire $2.8 billion amount committed and available under its main securitization program in one lump sum at short notice, then this would require the flagging of an additional 15% of accounts receivable. Thus, in our view, DEWA has sufficient cushion in terms of unflagged accounts to support full borrowing under its main $4 billion securitization program if required. There are no restrictions placed by investors on fresh programs being set up that are part of the main $4 billion program; and

-- AED400 million in cash balances.

In our opinion, DEWA has presented a credible plan to extend its debt maturity profile. We understand it plans to issue a new sukuk by early 2013, which will support the "adequate" liquidity descriptor. Alternatively, given potential execution risk associated with the planned sukuk issuance, we also assume that DEWA would be able to tap into its main securitization program (of which AED10 billion remains undrawn) by early 2013 to ensure that it adequately provides for midyear 2013 maturities well ahead of time.

Financial covenants include those pertaining to DEWA's 2010 medium term note program. Namely, the maintenance of interest coverage (defined as EBITDA to consolidated finance cost) not to be less than 2.5:1, and leverage (defined as the ratio of consolidated total net borrowings to consolidated tangible net worth) not to be more than 2:1. On Oct. 29, 2012, DEWA had interest coverage at 5.53x and leverage at 0.46, as defined by the transaction documents. Thus, we consider there is considerable headroom under both ratios. DEWA also has a change-of-control clause with regard to the maintenance of government ownership at more than 51% under the same program.

We estimate DEWA's most important debt maturities over the short to medium term to include sukuk obligations due in June 2013 of $900 million. DEWA's other obligations are spread longer term after 2014.

Outlook

The stable outlook reflects our expectations that DEWA will maintain FFO to debt of 20%-25% over 2012-2015 on a sustainable basis, combined with positive discretionary cash flow. We deem this commensurate with its 'bb' SACP. We also assume that DEWA will proactively address its June 2013 sukuk maturity at the latest in the first quarter of 2013, either through the use of Islamic financing or further drawdown under its securitization program. We also believe our assessment of DEWA's "very high" likelihood of government support in the event of stress will remain unchanged, and that our view of Dubai's economy is supportive of the rating.

We could consider an upgrade if DEWA's deleveraging efforts are better than we forecast, which could be the result of higher-than-expected electricity and water demand, modest dividend distributions and growth investments, and if a permanent funding strategy were put in place to extend the debt maturity structure. An upgrade could also follow if our view of the likelihood of government support were to strengthen, or our assessment of Dubai's financial health were to significantly improve over our current assumptions.

We could lower the rating if DEWA's key credit measures underperform our expectations, potentially resulting from any unexpected ownership actions to recapitalize the company or request to accelerate the investment program, or if plans to refinance midyear 2013 maturities were delayed beyond our current expectations. In addition, a weakening of the economic environment in Dubai could pressure the rating.

Related Criteria And Research

Ratings List

Upgraded

To From

Dubai Electricity and Water Authority

Corporate Credit Rating BBB/Stable/-- BBB-/Positive/--