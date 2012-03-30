(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

March 30 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed Spain-based Caja Rural de Navarra's (CRN) Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'A-' with a Negative Outlook. A full list of rating actions is at the end of this comment.

CRN's ratings reflect its solid franchise in the better-performing Spanish regions of Navarra and the Basque Country. Its exposure to the higher-risk real estate segments, such as land development and construction, is well below peers', capital is robust, asset quality is adequate and reliance on the wholesale funding markets is low. The Negative Outlook reflects the potential additional pressure on CRN's asset quality and profitability due to Spain's weak economic environment. CRN's ratings are sensitive to a worsening of Spain's operating environment, including further weakening of house prices and rising unemployment rates.

CRN's profitability held up well in 2011, although it remained modest. For 2012, CRN expects margin improvement and growing fee-based income to provide a cushion against the need to make additional impairments if faced with further asset quality pressure. The negative impact of the government's harsher real estate provisions, effective from February 2012 but already partly anticipated in 2011 by CRN, will be limited due to the existence of generic reserves.

Although loan quality deterioration continues, CRN's ratios remain better than peers'. This is due to lower real estate development risk, better-than-national-average economic conditions in CRN's home region and low impairment ratios in the large residential mortgages. At end-2011 CRN's problem asset ratio (which comprises impaired loans and foreclosures) stood at 4.6% and coverage ratios were acceptable at 75% for impaired loans and 25% for foreclosures.

CRN's real estate development exposure only represented 10% of total loans and foreclosures at end-2011. A substantial part of this portfolio is in the local social housing sector, which Fitch considers will perform better than the average for the total property sector because these house prices are partly subsidised.

The strong focus in Navarra and the Basque Country provides CRN with a broad retail funding base, which has continued to grow, despite competition, and accounted for 90% of total net loans at end-2011. Moreover, CRN has no material debt maturities until 2014 and a reasonable amount of unencumbered assets (10% of total assets) to support liquidity.

The Support Rating of '3' and Support Rating Floor of 'BB' reflect Fitch's belief that there is a moderate probability of support for CRN from the Spanish financial authorities, if needed. This is because of CRN's importance to the Navarra region.

The rating actions are as follows:

Long-term IDR: affirmed at 'A-'; Outlook Negative

Short-term IDR: affirmed at 'F2'

Viability Rating: affirmed at 'a-'

Support Rating: affirmed at '3'

Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'BB'