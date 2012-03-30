(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Summary analysis -- Eqstra Holdings Ltd. -------------------------- 30-Mar-2012
CREDIT RATING: No public ratings. Country: South Africa
Primary SIC: Misc. business
credit
institutions
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
19-May-2008 --/-- --/--
Rationale
The 'zaA-/zaA-2' national scale ratings on South Africa-based Eqstra Holdings
Ltd. (Eqstra) are constrained by Standard & Poor's Ratings Services' view of
the company's tight liquidity, which relies on operating cash flows; funding
vulnerabilities, including wholesale single party concentrations; and high
blue chip single-name concentrations. The ratings are supported by a generally
diversified business profile for a domestic leasing company, good
capitalization supported by improving profitability, and strong asset quality
with intrinsically high collateral. The ratings factor in our assessment of
Eqstra's stand-alone credit profile (SACP), and do not include any uplift for
extraordinary support.