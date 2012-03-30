(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Summary analysis -- LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton S.A. --------- 30-Mar-2012
CREDIT RATING: A/Stable/A-1 Country: France
Primary SIC: Personal leather
goods, nec
Mult. CUSIP6: 502441
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
20-May-2011 A/A-1 A/A-1
11-May-2007 A-/A-2 A-/A-2
Rationale
The ratings on French luxury goods manufacturer and retailer LVMH Moet
Hennessy Louis Vuitton S.A. (LVMH) reflect Standard & Poor's Ratings Services'
view of the group's "strong" business risk profile and "modest" financial risk
profile, as our criteria define the terms.