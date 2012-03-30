(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
March 30 -
Ratings -- Development Bank of Southern Africa Ltd. --------------- 30-Mar-2012
CREDIT RATING: Country: South Africa
Local currency A/Negative/A-1
Foreign currency BBB+/Negative/A-2 Primary SIC: Admin. of general
economic
programs
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
26-Jan-2011 A/A-1 BBB+/A-2
01-Aug-2005 A+/A-1 BBB+/A-2
Issues:
Guarantor(s) : South Africa (Republic of)
Rating Rating Date
ZAR7.5 bil zero cpn gtd nts due 12/31/2027 A 25-Jan-2011
ZAR1 bil 13.5% bnds due 03/02/2028 A 25-Jan-2011
ZAR1 bil 15.% bnds ser DV21 due 06/15/2016 A 26-Jan-2011
ZAR2 bil 10.% bnds ser DV23 due 02/27/2023 A 26-Jan-2011