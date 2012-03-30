In addition, prepayment levels remain low and the transaction is unlikely to pay down significantly in the near term, in our opinion.

Credit enhancement levels for the class A2 notes have decreased slightly since our previous review of this transaction in August 2010 and the rating is no longer commensurate with the level achieved in our cash flow analysis. We have therefore lowered our rating on the class A2 notes to 'BB- (sf)'.

We have also lowered our ratings on the class C1, D1, and E1c notes because, in our view, there is a one-in-two chance of eventual default, given that all classes of notes would be undercollateralized if losses due to principal payments already made are eventually realized.

We have affirmed our ratings on the class A3 and B1 notes, based on the results of our credit and cash flow analysis and the application of our U.K. RMBS criteria.

We expect severe arrears to remain at their current levels, as there are a number of downside risks for U.K. nonconforming borrowers. These include declining inflation, weak economic growth, high unemployment, and fiscal tightening. On the positive side, we expect interest rates to remain low for the foreseeable future.

We will continue to monitor this transaction, paying particular attention to the euro/sterling and U.S. dollar/sterling exchange rates.

Eurosail-UK 2007-3BL is a U.K. nonconforming RMBS transaction backed by first- and second-ranking mortgage loans (in England, Wales, and Northern Ireland) and standard securities (in Scotland). It closed in July 2007 and securitizes mortgages originated by Southern Pacific Mortgage Ltd., Preferred Mortgages Ltd., Alliance & Leicester PLC, London Mortgage Co., and Amber Homeloans Ltd.

RATINGS LIST

Class Rating

To From

Eurosail-UK 2007-3BL PLC

EUR345 Million, GBP278.275 Million, US$300 Million Mortgage-Backed Floating-Rate Notes And An Overissuance Excess-Spread-Backed Floating-Rate Notes

Ratings Lowered

A2a BB- (sf) BB (sf)

A2b BB- (sf) BB (sf)

A2c BB- (sf) BB (sf)

C1a CCC (sf) B- (sf)

C1c CCC (sf) B- (sf)

D1a CCC (sf) B- (sf)

E1c CCC (sf) B- (sf)

Ratings Affirmed

A3a B- (sf)

A3c B- (sf)

B1a B- (sf)

B1c B- (sf)