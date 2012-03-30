(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
March 30 - Fitch Ratings has assigned two Himatsingka Group's entites a National Long-Term
rating of 'Fitch BB-(ind)'. The Outlook is Stable. A list of additional ratings is provided at
the end of this commentary.
Fitch has taken a consolidated view of the Himatsingka group while assigning the
ratings to the two entities, namely Maurya Motors Limited (MML) and Shankar
Motors Limited (SML).
The ratings are constrained by the group's low EBITDA margins of 2% for FY11
(financial year ended March) and high working capital requirements due to the
dealership nature of its business. The ratings are also constrained by the
group's high net adjusted debt/ EBIDTAR of 5.5x and moderate interest coverage
of 1.7x in FY11.
Negative rating action would be triggered if interest coverage falls below 1.2x
and total adjusted net debt /operating EBITDAR exceeds 7.5x for the group.
Conversely, a reduction in total adjusted net debt /operating EBITDAR below 5.0x
for the group will be positive for the ratings.
The Himatsingka group is the dealer for Tata Motors Limited's commercial
vehicles, passenger cars, and construction equipment in the states of Jharkhand
and Bihar for the last 30 years. MML and SML are authorized dealers for
commercial vehicles and passenger cars, respectively. The two entities also
provide financial services for the same.
Additional rating actions are as follows:
MML:
INR450m fund-based limits: assigned at 'Fitch BB-(ind)'
INR12m non-fund-based limits: assigned at 'Fitch A4+(ind)'
SML:
INR150m fund-based limits: assigned at 'Fitch BB-(ind)'
INR6.6m non-fund-based limits: assigned at 'Fitch A4+(ind)'