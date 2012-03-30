(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

March 30 - Fitch Ratings has assigned two Himatsingka Group's entites a National Long-Term rating of 'Fitch BB-(ind)'. The Outlook is Stable. A list of additional ratings is provided at the end of this commentary.

Fitch has taken a consolidated view of the Himatsingka group while assigning the ratings to the two entities, namely Maurya Motors Limited (MML) and Shankar Motors Limited (SML).

The ratings are constrained by the group's low EBITDA margins of 2% for FY11 (financial year ended March) and high working capital requirements due to the dealership nature of its business. The ratings are also constrained by the group's high net adjusted debt/ EBIDTAR of 5.5x and moderate interest coverage of 1.7x in FY11.

Negative rating action would be triggered if interest coverage falls below 1.2x and total adjusted net debt /operating EBITDAR exceeds 7.5x for the group. Conversely, a reduction in total adjusted net debt /operating EBITDAR below 5.0x for the group will be positive for the ratings.

The Himatsingka group is the dealer for Tata Motors Limited's commercial vehicles, passenger cars, and construction equipment in the states of Jharkhand and Bihar for the last 30 years. MML and SML are authorized dealers for commercial vehicles and passenger cars, respectively. The two entities also provide financial services for the same.

Additional rating actions are as follows:

MML:

INR450m fund-based limits: assigned at 'Fitch BB-(ind)'

INR12m non-fund-based limits: assigned at 'Fitch A4+(ind)'

SML:

INR150m fund-based limits: assigned at 'Fitch BB-(ind)'

INR6.6m non-fund-based limits: assigned at 'Fitch A4+(ind)'