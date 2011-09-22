(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Sept 22- Fitch Ratings has assigned Bella Trust No.2 Series 2011-2 automotive and equipment loan receivables-backed securitization, due January 2018, final ratings. The loan receivables are originated by Capital Finance Australia Limited (CFAL) whose ultimate parent is Lloyds Banking Group plc ('AA-'/Stable/'F1+').

AUD550.0m Class A notes: 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable

AUD80.4m Class B notes: 'Asf'; Outlook Stable

AUD20.6m Class C notes: 'BBBsf'; Outlook Stable

AUD5.5m Class D notes: 'BBsf'; Outlook Stable

AUD14.4m Class E notes: 'Bsf'; Outlook Stable

AUD16.5m seller notes: not rated

The notes are issued by BNY Trust Company of Australia Limited in its capacity as trustee of Bella Trust No. 2 Series 2011-2. The Bella Trust No.2 Series 2011-2 is a legally distinct trust established pursuant to a master trust and security trust deed.

The final 'AAAsf' rating assigned to the Class A notes are based on the quality of the collateral; the 20% credit enhancement provided by the subordinate notes; the liquidity reserve account of 1% of outstanding notes, funded by issuance proceeds; the servicer reserve fund sized at 3.5% of outstanding notes, funded by issuance proceeds; an interest rate swap provided by Lloyds TSB Bank plc, Australia branch; and CFAL's auto and equipment receivable underwriting and servicing capabilities.

The ratings assigned to the Class B, C, D and E notes are based on all the strengths supporting the Class A notes, excluding their credit enhancement levels, but including the credit enhancement provided by each class of notes' respective subordinate notes.

"The transaction benefits from a diversification of a large number of small business borrowers across a broad range of industries. In addition, the issued notes benefit from a solid flow of excess spread which is available to cover realised losses before they result in any principal loss on the notes," said Spencer Wilson, Associate Director in Fitch's Structured Finance team.

At the cut-off date, the total collateral pool consisted of 24,700 automotive and equipment loan receivables totalling approximately AUD680.6m, with an average size of AUD27,554. The pool is made up of amortising principal and interest loans for both new (44.6%) and used (20.4%) passenger and light commercial vehicles, as well as trucks (9.5%) and other equipment (25.5%). The weighted average balloon payment for the portfolio is 29.7%.