(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
March 30 -
Summary analysis -- Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. ----------------- 30-Mar-2012
CREDIT RATING: BBB-/Stable/-- Country: United States
State/Province: California
Primary SIC: Metals service
centers and
offices
Mult. CUSIP6: 759509
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
13-Nov-2006 BBB-/-- BBB-/--
Rationale
The ratings on Los Angeles-based metals products distributor and metals services provider
Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (Reliance) reflect a combination of what Standard & Poor's Ratings
Services considers to be the company's "satisfactory" business risk profile and "intermediate"
financial risk profile. The ratings also reflect the company's relatively stable operating
margins compared with some of its peers, good geographic and product diversity, relatively
modest debt leverage throughout a cycle, low capital spending requirements, and the ability to
generate cash flow by reducing working capital when industry conditions are weak. Still, the
company remains highly acquisitive and maintains relatively thin margins compared with metal
producers.