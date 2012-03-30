(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
March 30 -
Summary analysis -- Hera SpA -------------------------------------- 30-Mar-2012
CREDIT RATING: BBB+/Stable/A-2 Country: Italy
Primary SIC: Electric and
other services
combined
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
23-Jun-2010 BBB+/A-2 BBB+/A-2
17-Apr-2009 A-/A-2 A-/A-2
Issues:
Rating Rating Date
EUR500 mil 4.125% nts due 02/16/2016 BBB+ 23-Jun-2010
EUR100 mil var rate put bnds due 11/17/2020 BBB+ 23-Jun-2010
EUR200 mil fltg rate puttable bnds due
08/08/2034 BBB+ 23-Jun-2010
EUR200 mil 4.2% put bnds due 10/10/2031 BBB+ 23-Jun-2010
JPY20 bil 2.925% nts due 08/05/2024 BBB+ 23-Jun-2010
EUR500 mil 4.5% nts due 12/03/2019 BBB+ 23-Jun-2010
EUR130 mil 1.75% equity-linked bnds due
10/01/2013 BBB+ 10-Nov-2010
EUR1.5 bil med-term note Prog 11/24/2011: sr
unsecd BBB+ 24-Nov-2011