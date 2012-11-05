Nov 05 Hutchison Whampoa Ltd (HWL) & Hutchison Whampoa International (12)(II) Limited

* Moody's assigned an A3 rating to the US Dollar denominated five and ten year notes which are to be issued by Hutchison Whampoa International (12)(II) Limited, and irrevocably and unconditionally guaranteed by Hutchison Whampoa Ltd ("HWL"). The outlook for all ratings is negative.