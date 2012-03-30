(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

March 30 -

Summary analysis -- Tsesna Bank ----------------------------------- 30-Mar-2012

CREDIT RATING: B/Negative/C Country: Kazakhstan

Primary SIC: Commercial banks,

nec

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

29-Jun-2011 B/C B/C

15-Aug-2005 B-/C B-/C

Ratings Score Snapshot

Issuer Credit Rating B/Negative/C

SACP b

Anchor bb-

Business Position Moderate (-1)

Capital and Earnings Weak (-1)

Risk Position Adequate (0)

Funding and Liquidity Average

and Adequate (0)

Support 0

GRE Support 0

Group Support 0

Sovereign Support 0

Additional Factors 0

Major Rating Factors

Strengths:

-- Good market position in central and northern Kazakhstan.

-- Better asset quality than its domestic peers.

-- Stable deposit-based funding profile.

Weaknesses:

-- Weak capitalization, as measured by our risk-adjusted-capital ratio.

-- Challenges of managing rapid loan growth.

-- High lending and deposit concentrations.

Outlook

Standard & Poor's Ratings Services' outlook on Kazakhstan-based Tsesna Bank is negative, reflecting our expectation that the bank's financial profile could weaken because of very rapid loan growth, which could put pressure on asset quality and capitalization.

We would lower the ratings on the bank if the bank continues aggressive loan growth at the levels of 2010-2011, or if we notice a material deterioration in asset quality that ultimately weakens the risk-adjusted-capital (RAC) ratio before adjustments to less than 3%.

Alternatively, we would revise the outlook to stable if the bank significantly reduces its risk appetite and demonstrates its ability to manage very rapid credit growth without a material deterioration in asset quality, allowing the RAC ratio before adjustment to remain in excess of 3%.

