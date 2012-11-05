(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Nov 05 - Fitch Ratings has assigned FSUE Post of Russia's RUB9bn domestic bond issues (ICIN - RU000A0JT8N3, RU000A0JT8R4 and RU000A0JT8T0), due 18 October 2019, a Long-term local currency rating of 'BBB' and a National Long-term rating of 'AAA(rus)'.

The company has Long-term local and foreign currency ratings of 'BBB' and a National Long-term rating of 'AAA(rus)'. The Long-term ratings have Stable Outlooks. The issuer's Short-term foreign currency rating is 'F3'.

The bond issues have a put option, exercisable on 27 October 2015 and fixed-rate coupon. The first six coupon rates were set on 26 October 2012 at 8.7%, while the rate for subsequent coupons will be determined thereafter by the issuer.

The proceeds from the bond issues will be used for debt refinancing and to fund capital expenditure.

