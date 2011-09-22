(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Sept 22- Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that the rating and outlook on U.K.-based regulated water and wastewater utility Northumbrian Water Ltd. (NWL; BBB+/Stable/--) are unaffected by the recent shareholder approval of the acquisition of NWL's parent Northumbrian Water Group (NWG; not rated) by a consortium led by Cheung Kong Infrastructure Holdings Ltd. (CKI; A-/Stable/--). We understand that the offer will become effective shortly after a U.K. court sanction due on Oct. 11, 2011.

The rating is unaffected because, based on the proposed terms of the acquisition, we do not anticipate a marked increase in leverage or deterioration of cash flow credit metrics of the consolidated group, up to and including the acquisition company UK Water (2011) Ltd. The consortium has committed GBP2,200 million of equity financing and/or loan notes for the GBP2,412 million acquisition. Therefore, we forecast only a small increase in the consolidated group's leverage as a result of the acquisition, limited to GBP232 million of external debt financing (including costs and fees). Based on our assumptions, we project that the group's Standard & Poor's-adjusted funds from operations to debt will remain in line with our rating guideline of at least 10%, albeit with little headroom, following the takeover.

We understand from discussions with the consortium that it is committed to maintaining leverage and shareholder distributions commensurate with the 'BBB+' rating on NWL. Furthermore, we view CKI as a supportive, long-term investor with a track record of prudent management of U.K. regulated utilities, such as Northern Gas Networks Ltd. (BBB+/Stable/--) and the three electricity distribution network operators within the UK Power Networks group (all rated 'BBB+/Stable/--').

We will review the transaction in mid-October 2011, when the offer becomes effective and the acquisition funding is in place.