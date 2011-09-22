(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Sept 22-
-- Russia-based pipe manufacturer OAO TMK demonstrated notably
improved financial results and credit metrics in the first half of 2011.
-- The company refinanced short-term maturities with long-term and mostly
unsecured debt, improving its liquidity to "adequate", in our opinion.
-- We are raising our long-term rating on TMK to 'B+' from 'B', and the
national scale rating to 'ruA' from 'ruA-'.
-- The stable outlook reflects our expectation of a stable operating and
financial performance in 2011-2012 and perceived more manageable debt
maturities over 2012-2013.
-- We are raising the issue rating on TKM's $500 million loan
participation notes issued in January 2011 (due 2018) and $413 million
convertible bond (due 2015) to 'B+' and are revising our recovery assessment
on these instruments to '3', indicating our expectation of "meaningful"
(50%-70%) recovery in an event of default.
Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that it had raised its
long-term corporate credit rating on Russia-based pipe manufacturer OAO TMK to
'B+' from 'B'. The outlook is stable. At the same time, the Russia national
scale rating was raised to 'ruA' from 'ruA-'.
At the same time, we have revised our recovery assessment on $500 million
loan participation notes (LPNs) issued in January 2011 (due 2018) by special
purpose vehicle TMK Capital S.A. , and on a $413 million convertible
bond (due 2015) issued by TMK Bonds S.A. and guaranteed by parent company OAO
TMK. The recovery rating is now '3', indicating our expectation of "meaningful"
(50%-70%) recovery in the event of a payment default. We raised the issue
rating on these debt instruments to 'B+' from 'B', in line with the corporate
credit rating.
The upgrade reflects the improvement in TMK's liquidity and its operating
and financial performance.
In the first half of 2011, TMK reported $618 million of adjusted EBITDA
(EBITDA margin of 17.4%) and gross adjusted debt of $4,084 million. Its fully
adjusted ratio of debt to EBITDA therefore improved to 3.3x on an annualized
basis.
Another reason for the upgrade relates to our perception that TMK's
liquidity has improved. We have raised our assessment to "adequate" from "less
than adequate", based on TMK's refinancing of substantial maturities due in
2011-2012. We further expect management to proactively address upcoming
maturities by issuing long-term debt.
The stable outlook reflects our view that TMK will continue to benefit from
sufficiently supportive market conditions in Russia and its key oil and gas
end markets, as well as from current oil and gas prices, despite increased
macroeconomic uncertainties.
