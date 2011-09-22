(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Fitch Ratings says risk aversion has led to a widening of credit spreads for emerging market (EM) corporate issuers in Europe as investors remain concerned about these countries' exposure to the continent's developed markets and the ongoing uncertainties with regards to the euro zone.

"Fitch's interest in the bond markets relates firstly to an issuer's ability to issue bonds and raise long-term debt, and secondly, to the cost of that debt," says Raymond Hill, Head of Emerging Markets - EMEA Corporates at Fitch. "If markets remain uncertain, this has a direct impact on a corporate's capacity to issue and if it is able to, it will probably have to pay a higher price."

The degree of credit spreads widening has not been as pronounced as for developed Europe, suggesting the market views EM corporates as comparatively low-risk. Fitch's CDS Index for European Corporate Issuers has widened by almost 70% since the start of July 2011. In contrast the CEMBI EM corporate bond index declined to 111.5 on 9 September 2011 from 112.8 on 17 May 2011, a decline of only 1.1%. However, even a relatively stable issuer such as Gazprom in Russia saw the pricing on its 8.125% 2014 issue move by 6.8% to 111.5 on 12 September 2011 from 115.1 on 9 May 2011.

The trend to risk aversion and a flight to quality is also highlighted by the fact that 'BB' and 'BBB'-rated Russian issuers saw their bonds widen by around 5%, whereas 'B'-rated Ukrainian corporate issuers saw their pricing widen by over 10% over the same timeframe.

European EM corporate issuers who are unable to approach the bond markets will be largely dependent on the willingness and ability of banks and in particular their local banking sectors to fund their needs. Based on Fitch's latest Macro-Prudential Risk Monitor, Russia's banking system is classified as a 'C', indicating that the strength of its banking system is considered 'adequate' and Ukraine's banking system is classified as a 'D', meaning its banking system is considered to be 'weak'.