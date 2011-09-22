(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Sept 22- Fitch Ratings has placed Foster's Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) of BBB on Rating Watch Positive and affirmed Foster's Short-Term IDR at 'F2' following the announcement that Foster's entered into a scheme implementation deed to deliver all of Foster's shares to SABMiller Plc (SAB, 'BBB+'/Stable).

Using its Parent and Subsidiary Rating Linkage Methodology, Fitch commented that the acquisition would result in the senior unsecured rating of Foster's debt instruments being aligned with the senior unsecured rating of SABMiller. Operational links and strategic considerations, as well as, potentially, legal ties, support the conclusion that the credit risks of those instruments should be aligned.

"The consolidation of brands, production capacity and local market share through the cooperation rather than competition with Pacific Beverages is likely to support Foster's earnings and cash flow," says Johann Kenny, Director in Fitch's Corporate Team.

Strategically, the acquisition provides SAB with a leading position in the Australian beer industry and leverages SAB's regional presence in high-growth developing Asian markets.

Legal ties are expected to be strong given that Foster's will most likely be captured in SAB's EMTN program cross default clause. The clause seeks to capture subsidiaries that contribute 10% or more of the group's consolidated net income.

The Rating Watch will be resolved upon completion of the transaction and the final rating outcome will be subject to an evaluation of SAB's intentions in relation to Foster's capital, legal and operational structure.

The transaction is subject to shareholder approval, court approval and regulatory approval. Shareholders will have an opportunity to vote on the scheme in December.