We base this RAC ratio expectation on our forecast of a customer loan book reaching around EUR1 billion by 2014. Since 2009, Solfea has offered loans to fund solar panels (photovoltaic loans or PVL) and regulated interest-free loans (PTZ, or "pret a taux zero"). The average amount and duration of these loans is higher than for former core products, which means that new loans are running out more slowly, and yearly production is piling up more rapidly. We expect PVL to represent around 40%-50% of Solfea's loan production in the next couple of years, and PTZ roughly 10%--a substantial proportion.

On the positive side, we expect net income to rise and no distribution of dividends at least until 2014. We expect net income to progressively increase on the back of enhanced revenues thanks to a larger loan book coupled with the maintenance of the net interest margin at a level slightly lower than at mid-year 2012, and a larger contribution from insurance revenues. This would be mitigated in our view by a strong increase in overhead expenses driven by IT investments, and a cost of risk at about 50 basis points (bps).

We factor into our RAC ratio our expectation that Solfea is likely to convert its EUR15 million of hybrid debt, subscribed by shareholders, into common equity within the next few months. We previously did not take into account this hybrid in our calculation of total adjusted capital (TAC), the numerator of our RAC ratio. This is because we considered its loss absorption features as not being stringent enough to include it in our calculation, under our hybrid capital criteria.

The ratings on Solfea continue to factor in our view of its 'a-' anchor, "weak" business position, "adequate" risk position, "below average" funding, and "adequate" liquidity, as our criteria define these terms.

The long-term rating is three notches higher than the SACP, reflecting our assessment of Solfea as a "strategically important" subsidiary of BNP Paribas Personal Finance (A+/Negative/A-1) through its 50%-owned subsidiary, consumer finance specialist Laser Cofinoga (not rated). While we also consider Solfea to be a strategically important subsidiary of GDF SUEZ S.A. (A/Stable/A-1), we do not incorporate any notches of uplift into the ratings for extraordinary support to Solfea from this relationship.

Outlook

The negative outlook reflects our view that the economic environment has become less supportive for French banks and could ultimately weigh on the resilience of the industry, including Solfea. A potential revision of our industry risk score for France to '3' from '2' would lower the anchor of the bank to 'bbb+' from 'a-', which, all other factors remaining equal, would lead to a downgrade of Solfea.

We could also take a negative rating action if:

-- We revised downward our assessment of Solfea's risk position to "moderate" from "adequate." This might happen if we considered that Solfea's loan portfolio, which is highly concentrated on PVL, a still untested product in our view, was of lower quality than we currently factor into the ratings.

-- We saw BNP Paribas Personal Finance weakening its support by, for example, lowering its ownership or even reducing its willingness to provide funding. This could lead us to view Solfea as a "moderately strategic" subsidiary, rather than a "strategically important" one, as our criteria define these terms.

-- Solfea's capitalization materially deteriorated, contrary to our current expectations, below our threshold of a 7% projected RAC ratio. This might happen if Solfea failed to convert its EUR15 million hybrid into common equity, or if it experienced faster loan book growth or lower earnings retention than we currently expect.

We see no rating upside in the next 18-24 months.

Ratings Score Snapshot

Issuer Credit Rating A-/Negative/A-2

SACP bbb-

Anchor a-

Business Position Weak (-2)

Capital and Earnings Adequate (0)

Risk Position Adequate (0)

Funding and Liquidity Moderate (-1)

Support +3

GRE Support 0

Group Support +3

Sovereign Support 0

Additional Factors 0

Ratings List

Banque Solfea

Downgraded

To From

Counterparty Credit Rating A-/Negative/A-2 A/Negative/A-1