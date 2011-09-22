(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Sept 22- Fitch Ratings has affirmed UK-based consumer electronics retailer Dixons Retail plc's Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) and Short-term IDR at 'B' and its senior unsecured rating at 'B+' with a Recovery Rating of 'RR3'. The Outlook for the Long-term IDR is Negative.

The ratings reflect Dixons' position as one of the leading consumer electronics retailers in Europe. The company will continue to benefit from its renewal and transformational programme, a good technology product cycle and the exit of weaker competitors from the market since the beginning of 2011. Dixons' Nordic business will continue to contribute strongly to the group, partly offsetting the difficult trading environment in the UK and its other international businesses. Its Nordic business contributed to 27% of total group sales and 68% of underlying operating group profit in FY11.

The Negative Outlook reflects continued difficult trading conditions across Europe, especially in the UK. This is evidenced in the continued like-for-like (LFL) sales declines reported by most UK consumer electronics retailers, including Dixons, and as such there is still a lack of visibility of any signs of stabilisation in the industry. Fitch also notes that around 60% of Dixons' sales are generated from the second half of the year.

The difficult trading conditions will continue to constrain the speed of improvement in the company's operating performance. Fitch notes that improved profitability, liquidity and leverage profile will likely result in a revision of the Outlook to Stable.

The affirmation of the senior unsecured rating reflects Fitch's recovery analysis, which indicates a 51%-70% recovery to the senior unsecured instruments in a distressed scenario, equating to a Recovery Rating of 'RR3'. As per Fitch's notching guidelines, this leads to a rating one notch above the Long-term IDR at 'B+'.

Fitch will continue to monitor Dixons' liquidity, debt and interest coverage covenant compliance. Dixons' liquidity is currently adequate, with access to a GBP360m revolving credit facility (RCF) maturing in August 2013, which is sufficient to cover the company's peak working capital usage throughout the year. Fitch assumes that credit insurers and suppliers will continue to support the company.

Fitch also notes that Dixons plans to reduce FY12 (year ending May 2012) capex to GBP100m from GBP160m announced earlier, to preserve cash and to ensure the redemption of its GBP160m 6.125% 2012 bonds which is due to mature on 15 November 2012. Lease-adjusted leverage was 5.2x in FY11 (FY10:5.3x) and Fitch expects the deleveraging trend to continue, albeit at a slower pace than initially expected.

For further information on rating non-food retail companies, please see "Rating European Non-Food Retail Companies - Sector Credit Factors", dated 15 September 2011 at www.fitchratings.com.