Overview

-- The economic risks under which French banks, including Banque Accord, operate have increased in our view, leaving them moderately more exposed to the potential of a lengthier recession in the eurozone.

-- We have lowered Banque Accord's (BA) stand-alone credit profile (SACP) to 'bb', reflecting our view that the economic and operating environment in the eurozone, and particularly in France, has become less supportive to banks operating in the region.

-- We have affirmed our 'A/A-1' long- and short-term ratings on BA because we equalize them with the ratings on French retailer Groupe Auchan, which owns 98% of BA.

-- The stable outlook reflects the outlook on Auchan.

Rating Action

As previously announced on Oct. 25, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services affirmed its 'A/A-1' long- and short-term counterparty credit ratings on France-based Banque Accord. The outlook is stable.

Rationale

We revised down Banque Accord's stand-alone credit profile (SACP) to 'bb' from 'bb+' to reflect our view that the economic risks under which French banks operate have increased, leaving them moderately more exposed to the potential of a more protracted recession in the eurozone (European Economic and Monetary Union).

It also factors in the negative impact of our view of higher economic uncertainties in the eurozone, especially France, on BA's anchor. In particular, the action follows our review of the French banking sector, after which we maintained our Banking Industry Country Risk Assessment (BICRA) on France at group '2', and revised our economic risk score, a component of the BICRA, to '3' from '2' (see "Various Rating Actions Taken On French Banks Due To Rising Economic Risks," published Oct. 25, 2012.). The weighted economic risk score by credit exposure for BA increased to '4' from '3', on a scale of 1-10 (1 is the lowest risk). The industry risk assessment for BA is based solely on its home market of France and remains unchanged at '2'. The combination of the blended economic risk and industry risk scores results in a 'bbb+' anchor for BA.

Our revised opinion of the French economic environment negatively affects our calculation of BA's future risk-adjusted capital (RAC) ratio, although not enough for us to modify our assessment of its capital and earnings as "moderate," as our criteria define the term. We now forecast that BA's RAC ratio will range between 5.5% and 6.5% by the end of 2013, compared with our previous projection of 6.0%-7.0%. Our projection takes into account the negative impact on the ratio from changes to our BICRA scores since Dec. 31, 2011.

The ratings on BA continue to factor in our view of its "weak" business position, "adequate" risk position, "below average" funding, and "adequate" liquidity, as our criteria define these terms.

We equalize our ratings on BA with those on its parent, 98% owner Groupe Auchan (A/Stable/A-1), because we believe BA is a core subsidiary.

Outlook

The stable outlook on BA mirrors that on Auchan. We expect BA to remain a core subsidiary of Auchan.

We equalize the ratings on BA with those on Auchan, meaning that a downgrade of Auchan would trigger a downgrade of BA, and that an upgrade of Auchan would trigger an upgrade of BA.

Ratings Score Snapshot

Issuer Credit Rating A/Stable/A-1

SACP bb

Anchor bbb+

Business Position Weak (-2)

Capital and Earnings Moderate (-1)

Risk Position Adequate (0)

Funding and Liquidity Moderate (-1)

Support +6

GRE Support 0

Group Support +6

Sovereign Support 0

Additional Factors 0

