We expect real GDP growth to continue accelerating in the medium term to nearly 5% in 2015, from 4.1% in 2011, and for the contribution to total output of the non-oil economy to increase. Services such as telecoms, retail, and transport in particular should continue to grow briskly. Recent oil and gas discoveries should stall or even reverse the long-running decline in output by volume from the hydrocarbon sector, although this is offset by our expectation of lower global prices in the medium term.

However, still-rapid (although gently slowing) population growth means annual real GDP growth per capita will remain sluggish for the rating level, at just over 2% a year in 2012-2015.

The economy is relatively diversified, with services accounting for nearly half of GDP in 2011, agriculture and manufacturing around 17% each, and oil and mining less than 10%. Nonetheless, we believe long-term growth will require further diversification, large-scale infrastructure investment, and significant improvements in the currently poor business environment.

President Biya, in power since 1982, secured his sixth term in office in the Oct. 9, 2011 presidential election, amid opposition parties' allegations of fraud. He dominates the political system, and the ruling party enjoys a strong parliamentary majority. In our view, the stability of the highly centralized political system will remain fragile due to a lack of clarity around who will succeed 79-year-old Biya, because the succession process both for president and leader of the ruling party is undefined.

In part, Cameroon's long-standing political stability is predicated on the government maintaining price controls for fuel and commodity staples. Although the government recognizes that fuel subsidies are fiscally onerous (equivalent to 2.5% of GDP in 2011) and an inefficient way to combat poverty, we note that no clear timetable for subsidy reform has been announced. We expect the government to move slowly on subsidy reform, prioritizing social stability.

The extremely fragile banking sector will remain a constraint on the rating absent decisive action to strengthen it. At least four domestic banks are reportedly in financial difficulty. This could prompt government recapitalization, which would strain the fiscal position. Alternatively, if failing banks are allowed to go bankrupt, this could disrupt the real economy through the likely tightening of liquidity and credit availability, in turn jeopardizing economic growth prospects. However, the impact on the ratings from these risks materializing is limited by the relatively small size of the financial sector, with total domestic credit equivalent to around just 11% of GDP at end-2011.

Our 'B' local-currency sovereign credit rating on Cameroon is equalized with the foreign-currency rating because monetary policy, which could underpin a sovereign's greater flexibility in its own currency, is essentially set by the central bank of CEMAC. Our 'BBB-' T&C assessment, which is the same for all CEMAC members, reflects Standard & Poor's view of the risk of BEAC (the central bank) restricting nonsovereign access to foreign exchange needed for debt service. For more details see "Central African Economic and Monetary Community And West African Economic and Monetary Union Member Countries' Transfer And Convertibility Assessments," published June 7, 2011.

Outlook

The stable outlook balances risks related to the presidential succession, the fiscal impact of subsidies, the weak financial sector, and vulnerability to external shocks against our expectation that the government will make some efforts toward structural reform (including mobilizing revenues and curbing current spending in order to create room in the budget for infrastructure investment), that donor support will remain strong, that political stability will be maintained while Biya remains in power, and that economic growth will accelerate.

We could lower the ratings if political--in the context of a destabilizing succession struggle or widespread social unrest--or economic pressures escalate, or if problems in the banking sector are not resolved in a speedy, orderly, and transparent fashion. Any significant deterioration in the external or fiscal balances could also put pressure on the ratings. The ratings could be raised if the succession issue is clearly addressed during Biya's current term, and if public financial management improves significantly.

