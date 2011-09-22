(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Sept 22- Fitch Ratings has added a dedicated web portal to its website to house research related to its recently announced research campaign 'Structured Finance: The Credit Crisis Four Years On'.

"By adding a dedicated web portal to the existing website, users can quickly and easily access all the research supporting this important campaign in one consolidated place," says Ian Linnell, Global Head of Structured Finance and Covered Bonds at Fitch. "In addition, the portal will provide further functionality to users including interactive graphics and data supporting published research as well as a timeline of upcoming commentary and events," Linnell adds.

The campaign 'Structured Finance: The Credit Crisis Four Years On' was launched in early August to coincide with the fourth anniversary of the beginning of the credit crisis. While the macro impact of the crisis continues to affect the global economy, the passage of four years is sufficient to begin to assess the impact of the crisis on the global structured finance market - a sector which was at the heart of the crisis and has arguably been the most impacted.

The first research paper published as part of this series was on 4 August titled 'EMEA Structured Finance Losses' and provided a detailed commentary of both realised and expected losses on EMEA structured finance transactions. Subsequent reports have covered the significant impact of the crisis on the ABCP market, EMEA structured finance ratings performance and commentary on emerging credit issues in the Mexican RMBS market - one of the largest structured finance markets in Latin America. Further research papers will be added to the portal continuously.

Planned commentary includes: assessing losses in US structured finance transactions, a global comparison of loss rates across major asset classes, the ability of the US ABS market to withstand a double-dip recession, transaction performance in the euro zone peripheral countries, how the global CLO market has withstood the crisis and Fitch's approach to unsolicited ratings and commentary.

For access to the portal, click on www.fitchratings.com/SF4yearson