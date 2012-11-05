Nov 05 -

Summary analysis -- PT Bumi Resources Tbk. ------------------------ 05-Nov-2012

CREDIT RATING: B+/Watch Neg/-- Country: Indonesia

Primary SIC: Oil and gas

exploration

services

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

26-Sep-2012 B+/-- B+/--

13-Aug-2012 BB-/-- BB-/--

30-Oct-2009 BB/-- BB/--

Rationale

The rating on PT Bumi Resources Tbk. reflects the Indonesian coal producer's high leverage with high-cost debt and its single mineral and mine concentration risk. The risk to Bumi Resources' refinancing plans from a shareholder-initiated investigation is another rating weakness. The company's sizable high-quality coal reserves, low production costs, and favorable medium-term prospects for coal exports in Asia-Pacific partially offset the above weaknesses.

Bumi Resources will continue to face refinancing risk over the coming months, in our opinion. The company and its subsidiaries have about US$700 million of debt due for refinancing until the end of 2013. The bulk of the debt is due in the third and fourth quarters of 2013. We include financial leases and debt at Bumi Resources' subsidiaries PT Multi Daerah Bersaing and PT Bumi Resources Minerals Tbk. in our debt calculation. Bumi Resources' key shareholder, Bumi PLC (not rated), is investigating potential financial and other irregularities at its Indonesian operations, especially in relation to Bumi Resources. The investigation could weaken Bumi Resources' position in the capital markets, test its ability to refinance its debt maturities, and increase funding costs over the next 12 months, in our view.

Bumi Resources' capital structure will remain weak over the next 12 months because of its high debt and interest cost, in our opinion. We expect the company's debt to remain at about US$4.5 billion with an average cost of debt of more than 12% over the next 12 months, at least. We do not expect Bumi Resources' plans to monetize its non-coal assets for debt repayments to materialize over the next 12 months. In our base-case scenario, Bumi Resources is unlikely to get about US$500 million in total receivables from PT Recapital Asset Management and PT Bukit Mutiara over the next 12 months, further limiting the company's ability to deleverage.

We believe Bumi Resources' internal cash flows, its most likely source of funds for repaying debt, will be limited over the next 12-18 months. Weak thermal coal prices and still-high production costs will likely compress margins further in the second half of 2012, while financing costs and taxes remain high. We believe Bumi Resources' production will be close to our base-case expectation of 71 million-72 million tons of coal in 2012. This takes into consideration rain-related disruptions in the first half of 2012 and a likely improvement in performance in the second half of the year. Favorable weather and the commencement of a new conveyor belt will propel the improvement in operating performance. Nevertheless, contractor underperformance in the second half of 2012 and in 2013 remains a risk, in our view. We believe the measures that Bumi Resources is currently implementing to improve production and lower production costs may take time to fully translate into substantial incremental cash flows.

Bumi Resources' gross profit per ton of coal sold (excluding depreciation and amortization) is broadly in line with our expectation, despite the fall in coal prices since the beginning of 2012 and still-high mining, fuel, and mining contractor costs. The company's gross profit per ton declined to about US$29.7 in the first half of 2012, as we had expected, from US$39 in 2011. We expect gross profit per ton of coal sold (excluding depreciation and amortization) at US$28-US$32 in 2012 and US$24-US$26 in 2013. This should translate to an EBITDA margin of 20%-24% in 2013.

Liquidity

We assess Bumi's liquidity as "adequate," as defined by our criteria. We expect the company's sources of funds to exceed its uses by more than 1.5x in 2012, and be less than 1.0x in 2013. Our liquidity assessment is based on the following factors and assumptions:

-- Sources of liquidity include annual funds from operations (FFO) of US$300 million in 2012 and 2013. As of June 30, 2012, Bumi Resources' cash balance is US$121 million and restricted cash is US$106 million. Proceeds from the sale of PT Fajar Bumi Sakti could bring in US$100 million. But the timing of the sale is uncertain; we have therefore not included it in liquidity sources.

-- We also consider US$110 million bank deposit at Bumi Resources' subsidiary PT Bumi Resources Minerals as an additional source of liquidity.

-- Key uses of cash include scheduled debt maturities of more than US$700 million till the end of 2013. We also factor in capital spending of US$160 million in 2012 and US$300 million in 2013.

-- Uses also include dividend payments of about US$42 million in 2012 and US$48 million in 2013.

We believe Bumi Resources' access to capital markets remains adequate as its ability to raise debt from bank loans, bonds, and equity markets illustrates. However, we believe the company's cost of borrowing will remain elevated. We may revise our liquidity assessment to "less than adequate," if, over the next six months, Bumi Resources is unable to finalize refinancing for its key debts maturing in 2013.

CreditWatch

Resolution of the negative CreditWatch placement and the extent of any future rating action will depend on the timing, progress, and outcome of the investigation. In resolving the CreditWatch, we will also consider whether this event has a prolonged negative impact on the company's future access to the capital markets for refinancing.

