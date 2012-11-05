Nov 05 -
===============================================================================
Summary analysis -- PT Bumi Resources Tbk. ------------------------ 05-Nov-2012
===============================================================================
CREDIT RATING: B+/Watch Neg/-- Country: Indonesia
Primary SIC: Oil and gas
exploration
services
===============================================================================
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
26-Sep-2012 B+/-- B+/--
13-Aug-2012 BB-/-- BB-/--
30-Oct-2009 BB/-- BB/--
===============================================================================
Rationale
The rating on PT Bumi Resources Tbk. reflects the Indonesian coal producer's
high leverage with high-cost debt and its single mineral and mine
concentration risk. The risk to Bumi Resources' refinancing plans from a
shareholder-initiated investigation is another rating weakness. The company's
sizable high-quality coal reserves, low production costs, and favorable
medium-term prospects for coal exports in Asia-Pacific partially offset the
above weaknesses.
Bumi Resources will continue to face refinancing risk over the coming months,
in our opinion. The company and its subsidiaries have about US$700 million of
debt due for refinancing until the end of 2013. The bulk of the debt is due in
the third and fourth quarters of 2013. We include financial leases and debt at
Bumi Resources' subsidiaries PT Multi Daerah Bersaing and PT Bumi Resources
Minerals Tbk. in our debt calculation. Bumi Resources' key shareholder, Bumi
PLC (not rated), is investigating potential financial and other irregularities
at its Indonesian operations, especially in relation to Bumi Resources. The
investigation could weaken Bumi Resources' position in the capital markets,
test its ability to refinance its debt maturities, and increase funding costs
over the next 12 months, in our view.
Bumi Resources' capital structure will remain weak over the next 12 months
because of its high debt and interest cost, in our opinion. We expect the
company's debt to remain at about US$4.5 billion with an average cost of debt
of more than 12% over the next 12 months, at least. We do not expect Bumi
Resources' plans to monetize its non-coal assets for debt repayments to
materialize over the next 12 months. In our base-case scenario, Bumi Resources
is unlikely to get about US$500 million in total receivables from PT Recapital
Asset Management and PT Bukit Mutiara over the next 12 months, further
limiting the company's ability to deleverage.
We believe Bumi Resources' internal cash flows, its most likely source of
funds for repaying debt, will be limited over the next 12-18 months. Weak
thermal coal prices and still-high production costs will likely compress
margins further in the second half of 2012, while financing costs and taxes
remain high. We believe Bumi Resources' production will be close to our
base-case expectation of 71 million-72 million tons of coal in 2012. This
takes into consideration rain-related disruptions in the first half of 2012
and a likely improvement in performance in the second half of the year.
Favorable weather and the commencement of a new conveyor belt will propel the
improvement in operating performance. Nevertheless, contractor
underperformance in the second half of 2012 and in 2013 remains a risk, in our
view. We believe the measures that Bumi Resources is currently implementing to
improve production and lower production costs may take time to fully translate
into substantial incremental cash flows.
Bumi Resources' gross profit per ton of coal sold (excluding depreciation and
amortization) is broadly in line with our expectation, despite the fall in
coal prices since the beginning of 2012 and still-high mining, fuel, and
mining contractor costs. The company's gross profit per ton declined to about
US$29.7 in the first half of 2012, as we had expected, from US$39 in 2011. We
expect gross profit per ton of coal sold (excluding depreciation and
amortization) at US$28-US$32 in 2012 and US$24-US$26 in 2013. This should
translate to an EBITDA margin of 20%-24% in 2013.
Liquidity
We assess Bumi's liquidity as "adequate," as defined by our criteria. We
expect the company's sources of funds to exceed its uses by more than 1.5x in
2012, and be less than 1.0x in 2013. Our liquidity assessment is based on the
following factors and assumptions:
-- Sources of liquidity include annual funds from operations (FFO) of
US$300 million in 2012 and 2013. As of June 30, 2012, Bumi Resources' cash
balance is US$121 million and restricted cash is US$106 million. Proceeds from
the sale of PT Fajar Bumi Sakti could bring in US$100 million. But the timing
of the sale is uncertain; we have therefore not included it in liquidity
sources.
-- We also consider US$110 million bank deposit at Bumi Resources'
subsidiary PT Bumi Resources Minerals as an additional source of liquidity.
-- Key uses of cash include scheduled debt maturities of more than US$700
million till the end of 2013. We also factor in capital spending of US$160
million in 2012 and US$300 million in 2013.
-- Uses also include dividend payments of about US$42 million in 2012 and
US$48 million in 2013.
We believe Bumi Resources' access to capital markets remains adequate as its
ability to raise debt from bank loans, bonds, and equity markets illustrates.
However, we believe the company's cost of borrowing will remain elevated. We
may revise our liquidity assessment to "less than adequate," if, over the next
six months, Bumi Resources is unable to finalize refinancing for its key debts
maturing in 2013.
CreditWatch
Resolution of the negative CreditWatch placement and the extent of any future
rating action will depend on the timing, progress, and outcome of the
investigation. In resolving the CreditWatch, we will also consider whether
this event has a prolonged negative impact on the company's future access to
the capital markets for refinancing.
