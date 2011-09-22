(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Sept 22- Fitch Ratings has affirmed SABMiller plc's (SABMiller) Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'BBB+'. The agency has also affirmed SABMiller's senior unsecured rating at 'BBB+' and Short-term IDR at 'F2'. The Outlook on the Long-term IDR is Stable.

The affirmation follows the announcement of SABMiller's revised AUD11.9bn (USD11.6bn) debt-funded offer for Foster's Group (Foster's, 'BBB'/RWP), which now has the support of Foster's Board.

"Buying such a developed market asset brings SABMiller a high margin cash generative business, a wide platform for its own brands in Australia, and improves the SABMiller group's mix of exposure to hard and soft currencies," says Giulio Lombardi, Senior Director in Fitch's European Retail, Leisure and Consumer Products Group.

The terms of the offer remain well within the parameters that Fitch had previously taken into account when it stated that the offer would be unlikely to affect SABMiller's rating (see 'Fitch: No Rating Impact on SABMiller Following Hostile Offer for Foster's' dated 17 August 2011 and 'Fitch: SABMiller's Ratings Unaffected by Offer for Foster's' dated 21 June 2011 at www.fitchratings.com).

The strong headroom within the company's 'BBB+' Long-term IDR, as supported by a lease adjusted net debt/FFO ratio of 1.6x at FYE11, means that the USD12bn disbursement related to the Foster's transaction (including approximately USD400m for buying out the partner in Pacific Beverages) should not cause this measure to exceed 3.0x in the first full year of FY13. These calculations include the contingency that the Australian tax authorities do not approve a AUD600m capital return by Foster's to its shareholders and, based on the terms of the offer, SABMiller needs to make those payments instead.

In addition, due to limited execution risks, the scope for some synergies and Fitch's estimate of a pro forma post- acquisition annual free cash flow of USD1.5bn, the agency projects that leverage reduction should be swift. Within two years of completion of the transaction, SABMiller should be able to reduce leverage to close to 2.4x-2.6x, which is a reasonable level for its 'BBB+' rating.

However, until the company's leverage falls back to the mid-2x level, rating headroom will remain tight. Fitch also notes that SABMiller's management has emphasised the enhanced efficiency for the company's balance sheet that will follow the transaction but has made little reference to a commitment to deleverage.

The Stable Outlook reflects Fitch's comfort from the company's track record of a conservative approach to acquisitions, shareholder distributions and capital structure. The agency has thus concluded that the risk of deleveraging not occurring is limited.

Fitch notes that since SABMiller made its initial offer, no competing offer has materialised and the company's share price has mostly fluctuated below the offer price. These elements support the attraction of SABMiller's offer and increase the likelihood that it will lead to completion of the transaction.