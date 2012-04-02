(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Apr 02 - Fitch Ratings has placed PT Bank Danamon Indonesia Tbk (Danamon) on Rating Watch Positive (RWP), following the proposed acquisition of Temasek Holdings' (Temasek) 67.4% stake in Danamon by DBS Group Holdings (DBSGH). A full rating breakdown for Danamon and DBS Bank Ltd. (DBS; wholly-owned subsidiary of DBSGH) is provided below.

The RWP reflects Fitch's expectations that Danamon's risk profile will improve on likely support from new controlling shareholder, DBSGH, based on DBS's credit strength, if the takeover is successful. Fitch expects Danamon's Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) to be upgraded to 'BBB', the same level as Indonesia's Country Ceiling, from 'BB+'. The RWP will be resolved once the announced transaction is completed and the agency assesses the potential extraordinary support that DBSGH could provide to Danamon.

Fitch will assess the impact on DBS of the transaction, together with its expanding exposure to high- growth Asian markets, in the bank's upcoming rating review. DBSGH's core Tier 1 capital adequacy ratio (excluding hybrids) is estimated to stay above 10%, even if Danamon's minority shareholders were to fully take up the general offer. This is due to a concurrent increase in DBSGH's equity base, which would offset the potential goodwill of up to SGD5.6bn and Danamon's risk-weighted assets. The announced purchase will be undertaken through a share swap agreement with Temasek, valued at SGD6.2bn.

The ensuing tender offer to Danamon's minority shareholders will be paid in cash, amounting up to SGD2.9bn and DBSGH intends to finance most of this with external borrowings. A full take-up by minority shareholders would raise DBSGH's double leverage ratio up to 124% from around 100%, although the ratio could turn out to be lower, depending on the take-up rate of the general offer.

The takeover is in line with DBS's pan-Asian franchise expansion to lift revenue contribution from south and south-east Asia (excluding Singapore) closer to its 30% medium-term target, compared with 7% in 2011.

Danamon is Indonesia's sixth-largest bank, with IDR142trn (USD16bn) of assets at end-2011. Meanwhile, DBS - presently 29.5%-owned by the Singapore government via Temasek - is the largest of the three Singapore banking groups by assets, at SGD341bn (USD262bn).

Danamon's full list of rating actions:

- Long-Term Foreign-Currency IDR of 'BB+' placed on RWP

- Short-Term Foreign-Currency IDR of 'B' placed on RWP

- National Long-Term Rating of 'AA+(idn)' placed on RWP

- Support Rating of '3' placed on RWP

- Viability Rating affirmed at 'bb+'

The list of DBS's ratings is as follows:

- Long-Term Foreign-Currency IDR 'AA-'; Outlook Stable

- Short-Term Foreign-Currency IDR 'F1+'

- Viability Rating 'aa-'

- Support Rating '1'

- Support Rating Floor 'A-'