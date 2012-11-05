Nov 05 Fondo de Titulizacion del deficit del sistema electrico, FTA (FADE)

* Moody's has today assigned provisional ratings to notes to be issued by Fondo de Titulización del déficit del sistema eléctrico, FTA (FADE): EUR 76 million Series 3 to be issued Notes, Assigned (P)Baa3 (sf) These issuances will constitute an increase in the total amount of Series 3 Notes issued in March 2011. With this new issuance, the total Series 3 notes will be EUR 2.076 billion.