(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Sept 22-

-- On Sept. 19, 2011, we downgraded the Republic of Italy to 'A/A-1' from 'A+/A-1+', and maintained the negative outlook.

-- The Italian government wholly owns Poste Italiane Group, which we classify as a government-related entity and whose creditworthiness in our view partly hinges on the sovereign's.

-- We are placing the long-term 'A' rating on Italy's national postal services provider, Poste Italiane, on CreditWatch with negative implications.

-- The CreditWatch indicates the possibility of a downgrade if, after our reassessment, we do not change our views about its link and role with the government and its stand-alone credit profile.

Standard & Poor's Ratings Services placed the long-term 'A' rating on Poste Italiane Group on CreditWatch with negative implications. At the same time, we affirmed the 'A' long-term and 'A-1' short-term issuer credit ratings on Poste Italiane.

The CreditWatch placement follows our downgrade of the Republic of Italy to 'A/A-1' from 'A+/A-1+' (see "Italy Unsolicited Ratings Lowered To 'A/A-1' On Weaker Growth Prospects, Uncertain Policy Environment; Outlook Negative," published Sept. 19, 2011.)

The Italian government wholly owns Poste Italiane. Consequently, we categorize Poste Italiane as a government-related entity (GRE) under our methodology for rating GREs. We assess Poste Italiane's creditworthiness based on: the credit profile of its government owner, Italy; the likelihood of government support, which in turn depends on its link and role to Italy; and its stand-alone credit profile (SACP).

We are currently reviewing those three factors. Depending on our final decision, we may either affirm the long-term 'A' rating or lower it to 'A-'.

CREDITWATCH

The placement on CreditWatch with negative implications signals the possibility that we could lower the long-term rating on Poste Italiane by one notch after reassessing its SACP and the likelihood of extraordinary support from the central government. We plan to reassess these elements in a month or so.

We could downgrade Poste Italiane if we decide:

-- Not to change our current view about its link and role with the government or its SACP, or

-- That its SACP has deteriorated due to strained cash or lower-than-expected sales growth, or

-- That its "very strong" link with the Italian government has weakened.

Conversely, we could affirm the long-term rating at 'A' if we conclude that: Poste Italiane's SACP has improved, the role with the government has strengthened, and the link to the government remains "very strong."

RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH

-- Rating Government-Related Entities: Methodology And Assumptions, Dec. 9, 2010

-- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008

-- Italy Unsolicited Ratings Lowered To 'A/A-1' On Weaker Growth Prospects, Uncertain Policy Environment; Outlook Negative, Sept. 19, 2011.