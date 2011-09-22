(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Sept 22-
-- On Sept. 19, 2011, we downgraded the Republic of Italy to 'A/A-1' from
'A+/A-1+', and maintained the negative outlook.
-- The Italian government wholly owns Poste Italiane Group, which we
classify as a government-related entity and whose creditworthiness in our view
partly hinges on the sovereign's.
-- We are placing the long-term 'A' rating on Italy's national postal
services provider, Poste Italiane, on CreditWatch with negative implications.
-- The CreditWatch indicates the possibility of a downgrade if, after our
reassessment, we do not change our views about its link and role with the
government and its stand-alone credit profile.
Standard & Poor's Ratings Services placed the long-term 'A' rating on Poste
Italiane Group on CreditWatch with negative implications. At the same time, we
affirmed the 'A' long-term and 'A-1' short-term issuer credit ratings on Poste
Italiane.
The CreditWatch placement follows our downgrade of the Republic of Italy to
'A/A-1' from 'A+/A-1+' (see "Italy Unsolicited Ratings Lowered To 'A/A-1' On
Weaker Growth Prospects, Uncertain Policy Environment; Outlook Negative,"
published Sept. 19, 2011.)
The Italian government wholly owns Poste Italiane. Consequently, we
categorize Poste Italiane as a government-related entity (GRE) under our
methodology for rating GREs. We assess Poste Italiane's creditworthiness based
on: the credit profile of its government owner, Italy; the likelihood of
government support, which in turn depends on its link and role to Italy; and its
stand-alone credit profile (SACP).
We are currently reviewing those three factors. Depending on our final
decision, we may either affirm the long-term 'A' rating or lower it to 'A-'.
CREDITWATCH
The placement on CreditWatch with negative implications signals the
possibility that we could lower the long-term rating on Poste Italiane by one
notch after reassessing its SACP and the likelihood of extraordinary support
from the central government. We plan to reassess these elements in a month or
so.
We could downgrade Poste Italiane if we decide:
-- Not to change our current view about its link and role with the
government or its SACP, or
-- That its SACP has deteriorated due to strained cash or
lower-than-expected sales growth, or
-- That its "very strong" link with the Italian government has weakened.
Conversely, we could affirm the long-term rating at 'A' if we conclude that:
Poste Italiane's SACP has improved, the role with the government has
strengthened, and the link to the government remains "very strong."
