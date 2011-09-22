(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Sept 22- Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that it revised its recovery rating on the EUR275 million unsecured notes due 2014 issued by Gruppo Editoriale L'Espresso SpA (Gruppo Espresso; BB/Stable/--) to '3' from '4', reflecting its expectation of meaningful (50%-70%) recovery for creditors in the event of a payment default. At the same time, we affirmed our 'BB' issue rating on the notes. The issue rating is in line with the corporate credit rating on Gruppo Espresso.

The revision of our recovery rating on the unsecured notes follows deleveraging of the capital structure, mostly driven by Gruppo Espresso's continuing repayment of its bank loans. We now believe that less debt would rank ahead of the unsecured notes at our hypothetical point of default in 2014. As part of our revised recovery analysis, we have also lowered the stressed multiple that we use to value Gruppo Espresso at our hypothetical point of default to 5.0x from 5.5x, given our view of the structural challenges faced by the publishing industry.

RECOVERY ANALYSIS

Our issue and recovery ratings are supported by our valuation of Gruppo Espresso as a going concern, given its leading market position in the Italian national and local newspaper market, highly recognized brands, and well-diversified customer base. On the other hand, recovery prospects for the unsecured noteholders reflect our assessment of the likelihood of insolvency proceedings being adversely influenced by Gruppo Espresso being domiciled in Italy, as well as the unsecured nature of the debt.

Gruppo Espresso's capital structure includes the EUR275 million unsecured notes maturing in 2014 and some amortizing bank loans to be repaid by 2015. These loans amounted to approximately EUR45 million as of June 30, 2011. Noteholders do not benefit from any security and have no specific claim on Gruppo Espresso and its subsidiaries or assets, whereas the outstanding bank loans are secured by the company's equipment.

To calculate potential recoveries, we simulate a payment default. We believe that the key risks faced by the business relate to the group's exposure to the cyclicality of the advertising sector and its relative concentration of earnings from a single business franchise, "la Repubblica," although this encompasses a range of products. We believe that these operating risks, combined with the group's high operating leverage, could trigger a default. In addition, the default may be accelerated by the absence of a committed credit facility.

Our hypothetical scenario leads the group to default in 2014, at which point EBITDA would have declined to approximately EUR50 million. We estimate Gruppo Espresso's enterprise value at the simulated point of default to be about EUR250 million, which corresponds to a blended enterprise-value-to-EBITDA multiple of about 5x.

After deducting about EUR65 million of priority liabilities, mainly comprising enforcement costs, a portion of the pension deficit, and the remaining outstanding amount under the bank loans by the time of default, we arrive at a net enterprise value of about EUR185 million. We assume that the notes would amount to EUR282 million at default, including six months of prepetition interest. On this basis, recovery prospects for the noteholders would be in the 50%-70% range, which translates into a recovery rating of '3'.

The recovery prospects for the unsecured noteholders could be impaired if Gruppo Espresso were to raise a committed credit facility, given that this liquidity line would likely rank either pari-passu with, or above, the unsecured notes in an event of default. This is because of the higher amount of debt outstanding at the point of default.

RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH

RATINGS LIST

Ratings Affirmed; Revised

Gruppo Editoriale L'Espresso SpA

Senior Unsecured Debt BB BB

Recovery Rating 3 4