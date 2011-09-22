(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Sept 22- Fitch Ratings has assigned Poland-based Bank Handlowy a
Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) of 'A', Short-term IDR of 'F1'and a
Viability Rating (VR) of 'bbb+'. Both IDRs have been placed on Rating Watch
Negative (RWN). The bank's Support Rating of '1' has been maintained on RWN.
BH's IDRs are based on Fitch's view of the extremely high probability of
support being received, in case of need, from its ultimate owner, Citigroup
('A+'/RWN).BH is 75%-owned by Citigroup's fully-owned subsidiary, Citibank
Overseas Investment Corporation. The bank is closely integrated with its parent,
and is regarded as part of Citigroup's strategically important international
operations.
The agency will resolve the RWN once the RWN on Citigroup's ratings is
resolved. A downgrade of Citigroup's IDRs would result in a downgrade of BH's
IDRs. However, any downgrade of BH's Long-term IDR would be limited to two
notches, given BH's VR of 'bbb+' and Citigroup's VR of 'a-', implying still a
relatively high probability of parental support.
BH's VR reflects its ample liquidity, modest appetite for credit risk,
stable funding structure and strong capitalisation. These factors are balanced
by the relatively undiversified business model and somewhat limited franchise,
focused mainly on large corporate customers and consumer finance.
BH's liquidity position is a rating strength. At end-H111, the liquidity
buffer accounted for about 40% of total assets and was underpinned by a large
portfolio of domestic unencumbered debt securities eligible for repo refinancing
with the Central Bank of Poland. Fitch notes that on average BH keeps USD1bn
(around 7% of total assets at end-H111) of deposits sourced from large companies
(classified as non-core), the outflow of which would not materially reduce
available liquidity.
In Fitch's opinion, the bank's capitalisation is strong given BH's risk
profile. At end-H111, the Fitch core capital ratio was 19.5% and the bank's loss
absorption capacity was one of the highest among the largest banks in Poland.
The proportion of unreserved impaired loans represented only 8% of Fitch core
capital at end-H111.
Fitch believes that the bank's performance for 2011 is likely to benefit
from notably lower loan impairment charges, reflecting stabilisation in asset
quality. BH's net interest margin widened in H111 as the key policy interest
rate in Poland has been raised by 100bp this year. However, competition is
gaining momentum, which is likely to depress credit spreads for newly-disbursed
loans.
The bank's ratio of impaired loans improved to 12.5% at end-H111 (14.6% at
end-2010) but remained notably worse than the market average. Fitch notes that
the bank's asset quality metrics must be viewed in the context of its loan book
structure. The proportion of relatively low risk residential mortgages totalled
only 3% of the loan portfolio at end-H111 compared with the market average of
35%.
At end-H111, BH was the 10th-largest bank in Poland by total assets, with a
3.2% market share in system assets and 1.3% in household deposits.