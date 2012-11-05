(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Nov 05 -

Summary analysis -- Bank Vozrozhdenie ----------------------------- 05-Nov-2012

CREDIT RATING: BB-/Stable/B Country: Russia

Primary SIC: Commercial banks,

nec

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

02-Sep-2011 BB-/B BB-/B

11-Sep-2009 B+/B B+/B

20-Aug-2008 BB-/B BB-/B

Ratings Score Snapshot

Issuer Credit Rating BB-/Stable/B

SACP bb-

Anchor bb

Business Position Moderate (-1)

Capital and Earnings Moderate (0)

Risk Position Adequate (0)

Funding and Liquidity Average

and Adequate (0)

Support 0

GRE Support 0

Group Support 0

Sovereign Support 0

Additional Factors 0

Major Rating Factors

Strengths:

-- A well-established business position in Moscow and the Moscow region.

-- Sufficient liquidity and an adequate funding structure.

-- Conservative risk management and provisioning policy.

Weaknesses:

-- Strain on capitalization due to ongoing growth targets and margin pressure.

-- Narrow geographic franchise.

-- High operating risks in Russia.

Outlook

The stable outlook on Russia-based Bank Vozrozhdenie reflects Standard & Poor's Ratings Services' view that the bank's asset quality and profitability will remain broadly stable, despite increasing pressure on capitalization due to continuous growth.

We could lower the rating if we saw sustained weakness in earnings that would reflect a continued erosion of the bank's competitive position and hurt capitalization, with our risk-adjusted capital (RAC) ratio falling below 5%. Negative rating actions could also follow a sharp deterioration of asset quality, due to a rise in the bank's risk appetite or an increase in single-party loan concentrations, which are already high.

Given the bank's relatively small size in the Russian context, and the high competitiveness of the local banking sector, we believe a positive rating action could come from a material improvement of the financial profile. We could raise the rating if we saw significant improvements in the bank's capitalization, with the RAC ratio staying higher than 7%, either through capital injections or improved internal capital generation.

