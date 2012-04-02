(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Apr 02 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed National Highways Authority of India's (NHAI) National Long-Term rating and its INR90bn (enhanced from INR80bn) long-term debt programme at 'Fitch AAA(ind)', respectively. The Outlook is Stable. A list of additional rating actions is provided at the end of this commentary.

The ratings reflect NHAI's very strong control from, and strategic linkages with, the Government of India (GoI). Fitch expects GoI's to continue support NHAI through fuel cess and grants.

Fuel cess remains a major source of NHAI's finances. Over FY08-FY12, it increased at a CAGR of 5.97% to INR82.50bn (FY11: INR84.41bn), 39.8% of its finances (FY11: 76.7%). Proportion of fuel cess has skewed due to NHAI's issuance of INR100bn tax-free bonds in FY12, as allowed by GoI following the recommendations of the B. K. Chaturvedi Committee Report on the National Highway Development Programme (NHDP). GoI has also allowed NHAI to issue tax-free bonds of another INR100bn in FY13. Additionally, against a planned issue size of INR19bn in FY12, NHAI expects to receive a subscription of INR25bn by 31 March 2012. The NHAI board has given its permission to increase FY12 borrowing from INR19bn to INR25bn.

To raise finances at competitive rates, GoI has also permitted NHAI to issue bonds under Section 54EC of the Income Tax Act, which allows investors to secure exemption from paying tax on capital gains earned on sale of other assets; NHAI is one of the only two institutions allowed by GoI to issue such bonds. Fitch expects NHAI's low-cost mode of financing through 54EC bonds and tax-free bonds to continue in near future. This, along with fuel cess and grants from GoI, helps NHAI to honour its debt service commitments.

NHAI has been assigned a crucial role by the GoI in the implementation of the NHDP. While at end- February 2012, only 9km of the Golden Quadrilateral remains to be completed, progress of other components of NHDP is slow. Up to end-February 2012, NHAI completed only 74.5% of its projects target for FY12; however, NHAI expects to complete 88% of its target for FY12 by March 2012. New project awards increased to 5,083 km in FY11 from 3,368 km in FY10; by end-February 2012, NHAI awarded new projects for 4,688 km (58.64% of its target for FY12) and expects to award contracts for 7,100 km by end-March 2012, and this will be the maximum annual project award for road construction in NHAI history.

Fitch notes that during April 2011 to February 2012, NHAI improved its performance as far as project awards are concerned, by awarding projects at 14km daily, up from 13.9km in FY11, which it expects to increase to 19.5km daily in FY12. However, in terms of completion of projects, its performance during the same period was 5.6km daily; although improved from 4.9km daily in FY11, it is lower than 7.4km achieved in FY10. Project completion performance is affected by poor project awards during FY07-FY09, which improved from FY10. Fitch expects project completion performance to improve from FY13.

Any policy shift on the part of the government resulting in a lower degree of direct or indirect support or ownership would be negative for the ratings.

NHAI, an autonomous body of the GoI, was constituted by an act of Parliament - NHAI Act, 1988 - to develop, maintain and manage the national highways entrusted to it.

NHAI's ratings:

- INR100bn issue of tax-free bonds (FY12): affirmed at 'Fitch AAA(ind)'; Outlook Stable

Rating actions on the facilities under the INR90bn long-term debt programme:

- INR16.3bn long-term bonds (FY09): Fitch AAA(ind); rating withdrawn as the bonds have been redeemed

- INR11,5363bn long-term bonds (FY10): affirmed at 'Fitch AAA(ind)'; Outlook Stable

- INR21,6011bn long-term bonds (FY11): affirmed at 'Fitch AAA(ind)'; Outlook Stable

- INR25bn long-term bonds (FY12) : affirmed at 'Fitch AAA(ind)'; Outlook Stable

- Proposed INR30bn long-term bonds (FY13): assigned at 'Fitch AAA(ind)'; Outlook Stable