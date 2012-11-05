Nov 05 -

Overview

-- U.S.-based apparel company The Warnaco Group has agreed to be acquired by PVH Corp. for about $2.9 billion.

-- We believe that the merged company's pro forma financial risk profile will meaningfully weaken below Warnaco's existing profile, while the pro forma business risk profile will modestly improve above Warnaco's existing profile.

-- We are placing our 'BBB-' for Warnaco on CreditWatch with negative implications.

-- The negative CreditWatch listing reflects our expectation that we will lower the rating on Warnaco to 'BB+' (the same level as the rating on PVH) shortly following the closing of the transaction.

Rating Action

As we previously announced on Nov. 1, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services has placed its 'BBB-' corporate credit rating on New York City-based The Warnaco Group Inc. on CreditWatch with negative implications following the announcement that PVH Corp. will acquire Warnaco.

Rationale

The CreditWatch placement follows the announcement that PVH Corp. and The Warnaco Group Inc. have entered into a definitive merger agreement pursuant to which PVH will acquire Warnaco in a $2.9 billion deal comprising about 75% cash and a 25% stock consideration.

We believe the pro forma financial risk profile will weaken below Warnaco's existing "modest" financial risk profile following the merger because the transaction will add a meaningful amount of debt. Based on initial information, we calculate pro forma adjusted total debt to EBITDA will increase to the low-4x area, but that it can return to below 4x over the following 12 months, assuming financial policy remains moderate and debt reduction continues following the merger. Under this scenario, the pro forma financial risk profile is likely "significant," which is PVH's existing financial risk profile.

We believe the pro forma business risk profile will improve above Warnaco's existing "fair" business risk profile following the merger. The proposed merger will create a global apparel company with revenue exceeding $8 billion, which is approaching VF Corp.'s size of more than $10 billion. The combination will reunite the Calvin Klein brand under one company. Warnaco owns the licenses to Calvin Klein jeans and underwear while PVH owns the Calvin Klein brand. This acquisition addresses Warnaco's narrow brand focus with Calvin Klein, which is a constraining factor incorporated in Warnaco's business risk profile. The merger likely results in a pro forma business risk profile of "satisfactory," which is PVH's existing business risk profile.

CreditWatch

The CreditWatch placement reflects our expectation that we will lower our rating on Warnaco following the completion of the transaction, likely to 'BB+', based on PVH's weaker credit profile. We believe the combined company's business risk profile is likely "satisfactory" and its financial risk profile is likely "significant." The combination of these risk profiles could result in a corporate credit rating of 'BB+'. Before resolving the CreditWatch negative placement, we will meet with management to discuss the new corporate structure, capital structure, business strategy, and financial policy. We expect to resolve the CreditWatch listing shortly after the transaction is finalized.

Ratings List

CreditWatch Action

To From

Warnaco Group Inc.

Corporate Credit Rating BBB-/Watch Neg/-- BBB-/Stable/--

Senior Secured BBB-/Watch Neg BBB-