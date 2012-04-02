(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Apr 02 -
Overview
-- The Arab Investment and Export Credit Guarantee Corp. (Dhaman) continues to demonstrate
very strong capitalization and very strong liquidity, relative to its underwriting commitments.
-- Dhaman's exposure to certain Arab countries, where political uncertainties have risen
significantly, has not caused any financial strain and is not now expected to do so.
-- We are therefore revising our outlook to stable from negative and affirming our 'AA'
ratings on the company.
Rating Action
On April 2, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services revised its outlook to stable from
negative on Kuwait-based Arab Investment and Export Credit Guarantee Corp. (Dhaman). At the same
time, we affirmed our 'AA' counterparty credit and insurer financial strength ratings on the
company.