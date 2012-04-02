(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Apr 02 -
Ratings -- Wipro Ltd. --------------------------------------------- 02-Apr-2012
CREDIT RATING: BBB+/Stable/-- Country: India
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
02-Apr-2012 BBB+/-- BBB+/--
26-Oct-2009 BBB/-- BBB/--
