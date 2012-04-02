(The following statement was released by the rating agency)



Overview

-- We expect Wipro's revenue growth in fiscal 2012 to be stronger than our previous estimate.

-- We are raising our long-term corporate credit rating on the India-based IT company to 'BBB+' from 'BBB'.

-- The stable outlook reflects our expectation that Wipro can grow its revenue at low double digits over the next two years.

Rating Action

On April 2, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services raised its long-term corporate credit rating on India-based information technology (IT) services provider Wipro Ltd. to 'BBB+' from 'BBB'. The outlook is stable.

Rationale

We upgraded Wipro to reflect our expectation that the company's revenue growth for the fiscal year ended March 2012 will exceed our previous estimate. We also anticipate that Wipro will maintain stable EBITDA margins that support its "modest" financial risk profile.