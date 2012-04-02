(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Apr 02 -
Overview
-- We expect Wipro's revenue growth in fiscal 2012 to be stronger than our
previous estimate.
-- We are raising our long-term corporate credit rating on the India-based IT company to
'BBB+' from 'BBB'.
-- The stable outlook reflects our expectation that Wipro can grow its revenue at low double
digits over the next two years.
Rating Action
On April 2, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services raised its long-term corporate credit
rating on India-based information technology (IT) services provider Wipro Ltd. to 'BBB+' from
'BBB'. The outlook is stable.
Rationale
We upgraded Wipro to reflect our expectation that the company's revenue growth for the
fiscal year ended March 2012 will exceed our previous estimate. We also anticipate that Wipro
will maintain stable EBITDA margins that support its "modest" financial risk profile.