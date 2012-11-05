Nov 05 - Fitch Ratings will explore the mortgage credit trends, market dynamics and prospects for the coming months and years at its annual European RMBS conference roadshow.

The agency notes that core European countries demonstrate stable mortgage and ratings performance, relatively healthy issuance volumes and tighter pricing. In contrast, transaction performance in most peripheral eurozone countries has deteriorated further and lenders are almost totally reliant on central banks for their wholesale funding.

"Fitch is well aware that investors now rely as much on the rationale and research underpinning the ratings as on the ratings themselves," says Marjan van der Weijden, Head of EMEA Structured Finance. "It is more important than ever that Fitch provides the tools to allow investors to distinguish between transactions that will remain stable and those at risk of deterioration. The past remains an important input in the analysis but it is crucial that Fitch gives its views on the impact of possible future events."

"In terms of losses, EMEA RMBS has been one of the best performing asset classes in Global Structured Finance over the last 12 years with total losses realised to date at less than 0.01% of the aggregate originated balance and 0.2% expected in total. However, standard performance measures across the region vary tremendously, with peripheral eurozone countries faring the worst in recent years," says Gregg Kohansky, Head of EMEA RMBS. "In this series of conferences Fitch will dig deeper into the raw statistics and explore the drivers of the two-tier market in Europe."

Events will be held in Frankfurt (6 November), Amsterdam (8 November) and London (13 November). Fitch analysts and guest speakers will discuss various topics including:

- Key Drivers of Future Rating Actions: Where next for house prices? How robust are 'AAAsf' UK and Dutch prime RMBS? Sovereign and counterparty pressures. Macroeconomic stress test analysis.

- Recoveries, Modifications, Servicing: What is happening behind the scenes? Loan enforcement: How much is being recovered and how long does it take? How are lenders handling distressed borrowers? Servicer responses to changing regulation and market conditions.

- Origination, Issuance, Pricing: Which Drives Which? Mortgage origination and funding dynamics, issuance expectations, hedging costs and investor risk appetite.

