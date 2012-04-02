(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Apr 02 - Fitch Ratings says in its latest European CMBS bulletin
that with another large volume of maturities coming through in April 2012
(EUR2.2bn, 23 loans), servicers will yet again be put to the test. Almost 60% of
loans maturing this month are serviced by Capita Asset Services.
To date, 430 Fitch-rated EMEA CMBS loans have matured since the onset of the
global financial crisis in 2008. Capita and Hatfield service most of these. The
trend of infrequent repayments continues; over two-thirds of the maturity
defaulted loans serviced by these companies remain outstanding (by exit loan
balance). Other servicers have much smaller volumes of matured loans in
work-out.
Vintage is a key differentiating factor determining performance of maturing
loans. Most loans originated in 2004 or earlier years have repaid in full (80%
by exit loan balance). These loans typically had greater equity at maturity,
because of lower loan-to-value (LTV) practices and lower net value declines.
The 2006 and 2007 vintages are weaker; originated at the peak of the market, the
majority of 2006 and 2007 vintage loans that have reached their maturity dates
are still outstanding. This excludes any loans that previously prepaid prior to
maturity. On the whole, LTVs are too high for them to be refinanced outright,
and in some cases negative equity rules out sponsor cooperation.
There was little movement on this index during March, as the only maturing loan
- the low-leverage, small-balance Zeloof Partnership loan securitised in
Victoria Funding (EMC-III) plc, successfully redeemed. The prepayments of Immeo
Residential Funding No. 2 and Opera Germany No. 1 will not affect the repayment
index as the underlying loans prepaid more than six months before their maturity
dates.
Fitch's Maturity Repayment Indices are incorporated into the agency's 'European
CMBS Loan Maturity Bulletin', which provides data and commentary on loans
backing European CMBS that are due to mature during the month. The bulletin
supplements the agency's ongoing rating analysis and surveillance services and
is available at www.fitchratings.com. It also looks at the status of loans that
reached their maturity in previous months. Data on loan maturities is also
available for download in Excel format.
Information and analysis of loan, portfolio and note-level information
pertaining to all Fitch-rated European CMBS can be downloaded from
www.fitchratings.com. Each loan summary in the bulletin will link to this
additional data. The loan-by-loan 'CMBS SMART' surveillance pages, which are
updated quarterly, contain Fitch's own performance metrics, such as the "Fitch
LTV" and "Fitch Property Grade", alongside reported transaction performance data
and ratings. This information is available in spreadsheets with a consistent
format that can be downloaded by investors for further analysis.
Fitch's European CMBS performance tool 'CMBS SMART' is available at:
www.fitchratings.com under the following headers: > Sectors > Structured Finance
> CMBS > Tools > CMBS Surveillance > European
Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: European CMBS Loan Maturity Bulletin - April 2012
here