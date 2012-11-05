Rationale

The outlook revision reflects our view that the bank's growth in emerging markets or a deterioration of the economic situation across the eurozone (European Economic and Monetary Union) could negatively affect its capitalization.

We also believe that higher economic uncertainties in the eurozone, and particularly in France, could lead to lower loan production at RCI over time, or a decrease in its asset quality, which could ultimately affect its creditworthiness. We have lowered RCI's stand-alone credit profile (SACP) to 'bbb-' from 'bbb' to better capture this risk, also taking into account the bank's sizable international activities in countries that we believe carry more risk than France. The lowering of RCI's SACP is driven by the lowering of its anchor to 'bbb+' from 'a-'.

More specifically, the action follows our review of the French banking sector and the revision of our economic risk score, a component of our Banking Industry Country Risk Assessment (BICRA), to '3' from '2' (See "Various Rating Actions Taken On French Banks Due To Rising Economic Risks," published Oct. 25, 2012). Our '3' economic risk score for France reflects our view that its economy is stable and wealthy, balancing low private-sector credit risk but facing feeble growth prospects.

Our bank criteria use our BICRA methodology and our economic risk and industry risk scores to determine a bank's anchor, the starting point in assigning a bank a long-term rating. We assess the blended economic risk for RCI based on our calculation of the weighted average of its credit exposures. We estimate, based on December 2011 data, that France accounts for 35%, Germany 15%, Spain 10%, Italy 10%, the U.K. 10%, Brazil 10%, South Korea 5%, and the rest of the world 5%. In line with our view of increased economic risks in France and the eurozone, we now round our blended economic risk score for RCI to '4', from '3' previously, on a scale of 1-10 with 1 being the lowest risk. The industry risk assessment for RCI is based solely on its home market of France. The combination of the blended economic risk and industry risk scores results in a 'bbb+' anchor for RCI.

We maintained our assessment of RCI's capital and earnings as "strong," as our criteria define the term, based on our opinion that RCI's risk-adjusted capital (RAC) ratio will range between 10% and 11% by the end of 2013, compared with our previous expectations of 11% and 12%, and despite increased economic risks in France and the eurozone. Our revised economic risk scores for France--and other European countries earlier this year--have led us to lower our RAC ratio for RCI to 9.3% from 10.2% at the end of 2011.

We believe RCI is to some extent insulated from its 100% owner, Renault S.A. (Renault; BB+/Stable/B), due to its regulatory and legal status as a bank, higher SACP, and fully independent refinancing strategy. For regulated subsidiaries, and under our captive finance operations criteria, we generally cap the long-term rating on captive finance subsidiaries one notch above the long-term rating on the parent. However, the long-term rating on RCI is two notches above that on its parent, given our view that RCI has "moderate" systemic importance in France and our assessment of the French government as "supportive" of its banking system.

The ratings on RCI continue to factor in our view of its "weak" business position, "adequate" risk position, "below average" funding, and "adequate" liquidity, as our criteria define these terms.

Outlook

The negative outlook on RCI reflects our view that there is a one-in-three possibility that the bank's growth in emerging markets or a deterioration of the economic situation across the eurozone could negatively affect its creditworthiness and lead us to revise downward our current assessment on RCI's capital position, with a projected RAC ratio below 10%. The negative outlook also factors in the potential for a deteriorated liquidity position, although this is not our base-case scenario.

We might also lower the ratings on RCI if support from the French government to RCI in times of need became weaker than we currently anticipate, which would lead us to revise our view of RCI's systemic importance in France to "low" from "moderate." This would translate into a one-notch downgrade of RCI.

We might revise the outlook to stable if we saw RCI demonstrating over time that it had enough earnings generation and capital build-up capacity to maintain a capital position compatible with our current assessment.

A lowering of Renault's long-term rating would likely lead to a parallel lowering of RCI's ratings.

Ratings Score Snapshot

Issuer Credit Rating BBB/Negative/A-2

SACP bbb-

Anchor bbb+

Business Position Weak -2

Capital and Earnings Strong +1

Risk Position Adequate 0

Funding and Liquidity Moderate -1

Support +1

GRE Support 0

Group Support 0

Sovereign Support +1

Additional Factors 0

