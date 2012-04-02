(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Apr 02 -

OVERVIEW

-- We have reviewed the six remaining loans in Cornerstone Titan 2006-1 and consider that the risk of principal losses has increased in the Lloyd's Chamber loan.

-- We have placed our ratings on some notes on CreditWatch developing in the context of a potential sale of the property backing the Woolgate Exchange loan, which would affect our ratings on certain classes of notes.

-- Based on our review, we have taken various rating actions in the transaction.

-- Cornerstone Titan 2006-1 is a U.K. CMBS transaction that closed in July 2006, comprising six mixed loans originated by Credit Suisse and Capmark Bank Europe.

-- Our ratings in the transaction are based on our criteria for rating European CMBS. However, these criteria are under review. As a result of this review, our future European CMBS criteria may differ from the current criteria. The criteria change may affect the ratings on all outstanding notes in this transaction.

Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today took various credit rating actions in Cornerstone Titan 2006-1 PLC.

Specifically, we have:

-- Placed on CreditWatch developing our ratings on the class A, B, and C notes;

-- Lowered our ratings on the class D, E, and F notes, and placed on CreditWatch negative our rating on the class D notes; and

-- Affirmed our ratings on the class G, H, and J notes (see list below).