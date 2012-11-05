(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Nov 05 - Fitch Ratings has published its Q3 Greek Mortgage Market Index Report. The report is available at www.fitchratings.com or by clicking on the link above.

Greece's mortgage market remains in difficulty as the ongoing recessionary environment, rising unemployment and falling house prices negatively affect the key index measures. As of Q3, arrears levels and the constant default rate (CDR) in RMBS transactions hit new peaks. The portion of loans in arrears by more than three months reached 5.1% of collateral balance while the CDR stood at 2.7% of collateral balance.

Fitch believes the current index arrears levels are being suppressed by active portfolio management in certain transactions due to the high levels of repurchase activity within the respective portfolios.

Fundamental macroeconomic factors remain weak, with Fitch forecasting continued unemployment increases and further contractions in GDP in 2013.

Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Mortgage Market Index - Greece - Q3 2012

