We consider LP to be a government-related entity (GRE) given its full ownership by the French state. In accordance with our criteria for GREs, we base our view of a "very high" likelihood of extraordinary government support on our assessment of LP's:

-- "Very important" role for the French government, due to the economic, political, and social importance of LP's four public-policy mandates entrenched in the 2010 postal law. Moreover, LP is France's second-largest employer after the state, and its workforce includes a large portion of civil servants; and

-- Very strong link with the French state, which, according to the 2010 postal law, will retain full ownership of LP--directly or indirectly. When LP's status changed to that of a limited company from that of an "etablissement public" (public company) in March 2010, the state decided to give LP a EUR2.7 billion capital injection (through two tranches of EUR1.050 billion each in April 2011 and 2012 and EUR0.6 billion in April 2013), with EUR1.2 billion from the state itself, and the remainder from the state's financial arm, Caisse des Depots et Consignations (CDC; AA+/Negative/A-1+).

The satisfactory business risk profile is underpinned by LP's leading market shares in mail and parcels in France and leading positions in domestic retail banking and European express services. Although supported by fully owned banking subsidiary La Banque Postale's (LBP's; A+/Negative/A-1) dividend streams, the business risk profile is constrained by the low profitability stemming from high fixed costs--exacerbated by LP's onerous public service obligations partly compensated by the state. In addition, we expect LP's mail volumes will continue to decrease, and the express and parcels businesses will continue to face cyclicality and a high degree of competition. We anticipate LBP will prove resilient.

The significant financial risk profile is supported by our expectation that credit metrics are likely to improve, primarily because of the proceeds of the capital injection and the dividends from LBP. Moreover, LP's near-term debt maturities are all covered by earmarked funds and we believe that the capital injections could allow LP to deleverage further. These positive factors are partly offset by weak cash flows from commercial activities.

We incorporate the banking activities exercised by LBP into the 'bbb-' SACP by including LBP's dividend as the subsidiary's sole contribution to LP's cash flows (see "La Banque Postale," Sept. 14, 2012) as we effectively account for LBP as if through the equity method.

S&P base-case operating scenario

In our base case, we forecast revenues for the group of about EUR21.5 billion in 2012, and EUR21.7 billion in 2013. We project revenues for LP's commercial activities, excluding LBP, to remain stable overall in 2012-2013. This incorporates our expectation that mail revenues will drop about 2.0% per year, and that the express and parcels segments' revenue growth has moderated compared with 2011 due to a weaker economic environment (see "Economic Research: The Eurozone's New Recession--Confirmed," published Sept. 25, 2012, on RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal). Our forecast of declining mail revenues is based on mail volumes decreasing by about 4.0% per year, with the impact partly offset by price increases in line with inflation.

We forecast adjusted EBITDA from commercial activities of about EUR1.2 billion in 2012 and 2013, with a slight margin deterioration caused by heightened competition in 2012. Due to a reduced workforce and the automatization of sorting facilities--leading to improved operational efficiency--we expect reported EBITDA margins to strengthen toward 6.0%. In our view, a continued shift from directly-managed post offices to contact points managed in partnership will contribute to gradual margin improvements.

S&P base-case cash flow and capital-structure scenario

LP's debt dropped significantly in 2011; the company's ability to deleverage is supported notably by capital injections to be implemented over 2011-2013. We anticipate that this will enable LP's (adjusted) debt to decrease toward EUR5.6 billion at year-end 2012.

We project Standard & Poor's adjusted FFO of about EUR1.5 billion in 2012 and almost EUR1.7 billion in 2013, including our forecast of about EUR200 million and EUR300 million in dividends from LBP in 2012 and 2013 respectively. This will lead to our forecast of FFO to debt improving gradually in 2012 and 2013. As LBP's activities continue to expand, its dividends to LP could increase, further accelerating this trend. We also expect debt-to-EBITDA to drop to 4.5x by 2013.

Furthermore, we assume that LP has capex for commercial activities of about EUR900 million per year, and that it pays a dividend of about EUR120 million per year.

Liquidity

The short-term rating is 'A-1', reflecting our assessment of LP's liquidity profile as strong under our criteria. We forecast that sources of liquidity will cover uses by more than 1.5x for the next 12 months and will remain over 1.0x for the year after. Moreover, we expect that sources will exceed uses even if EBITDA declines by 30%.

Over the period, we expect total sources of liquidity to amount to approximately EUR5 billion, comprising:

-- About EUR2.8 billion in cash and marketable securities. LP received the second tranche (EUR1.05 billion) of the state's capital injection on April 5, 2012.

-- EUR950 million of availability under committed undrawn credit lines maturing beyond the next 12 months.

-- Standard & Poor's forecast of unadjusted FFO of about EUR1 billion.

-- Dividends from LBP of EUR187 million in 2012.

We assess uses of about EUR2.4 billion up to Dec. 31, 2012. These consist of:

-- About EUR1.3 billion of maturing debt.

-- Our forecast of about EUR900 million of capex for LP's commercial activities.

-- Our forecast of about EUR144 million in dividends.

LP has addressed bond maturities in the near term by investing cash balances in interest-bearing products with maturities matching that of its bond debt.

We understand that these investments address the EUR726 million medium-term note (MTN) program maturing in 2013 and address the Swiss franc 250 million MTN program maturing in 2014. In our view, this significantly reduces LP's refinancing risk.

Furthermore, we understand that LP's credit facilities do not include any financial maintenance covenants.

Outlook

The positive outlook reflects our expectation that LP will likely use a sizable share of the capital increase to reduce its adjusted net debt. This, together with higher dividends from LBP, should enable LP to improve its FFO-to-debt ratio, after our adjustments, to a level commensurate with an "intermediate" financial risk profile. This would improve the SACP to 'bbb' from 'bbb-', which, all other things being equal, would trigger a one-notch upgrade of the issuer credit rating.

The positive outlook also reflects our expectation that LP will continue to benefit from the very high likelihood of timely and sufficient support from the French state if the need were to arise. According to our methodology for rating GREs, all other things remaining equal, a one-notch downgrade of France would not affect our ratings on LP.

A number of factors could prompt us to consider a negative rating action. These include:

-- A significantly weaker performance than we expect in our base-case scenario for the commercial activities;

-- Fresh debt accumulation;

-- A reduced dividend from LBP; or

-- A weakening of either LP's role or link with the French government.

Any rating upside is, in our view, tied to future cash flow levels and especially to the contribution provided by LBP to LP. This, together with significant debt reduction, could enhance LP's credit metrics, which might lead to a positive rating action. In our view, an upgrade would require FFO-to-debt ratios over 30% on a sustainable basis, commensurate with an intermediate financial risk profile.

Related Criteria And Research

