(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Apr 02 - Fitch Ratings says that despite the real estate
sector in Dubai being significantly affected by its own fundamentals and the
global financial crisis, prime retail and hospitality assets have been resilient
and the agency believes they have some flexibility to weather further
volatility.
"Retail rentals and hospitality revenues are holding up relatively well and
performing better than expected in 2011 compared with Fitch's base assumptions,"
says Bashar al Natoor, Director in Fitch's Corporates team in Dubai. "This is
partly because the turmoil affecting some Middle East destinations had a
positive impact on Dubai's hotel, retail and residential sectors as well as
active asset management by leading players."
Despite signs of stabilisation in Dubai's real estate market, Fitch cautions
that the real estate and hospitality sectors could potentially experience
increased vacancy rates and a higher risk of buyer and tenant defaults, due to
depressed fundamentals, such as oversupply and low investor confidence and
liquidity (albeit improving) and the effects of another global crisis. The
latter would be closely linked to macroeconomic conditions in Dubai and the
region.
Fitch affirmed Majid Al Futtaim Holding LLC's (MAF) Long-term Issuer Default
Rating (IDR) and senior unsecured rating at 'BBB', with a Stable Outlook on 22
March 2012. MAF maintained strong financial metrics in FY10 and FY11, despite
the challenging property environment in the UAE and exposure to Bahrain and
Egypt. Operational performance was resilient, with the occupancy rate remaining
at 98.6% as MAFP benefits from an average lease length of 7.7 years, which
compares well with European peers, a quality and diversified tenant base
exhibiting an estimated 95% lease renewal rate, and a low tenant default rate
below 1%.
Fitch revised the Outlook of Dubai Holding Commercial Operations Group LLC
(DHCOG) to Stable from Negative and affirmed its Long-Term Issuer Default Rating
(IDR) and senior unsecured rating at 'B' on 25 January 2012. The Outlook
revision reflected the company's good progress with its non-core asset disposal
programme, its better-than-expected operating performance in the hospitality and
rental divisions, and reduced leverage.