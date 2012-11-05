These strengths are tempered by our view of the group's financial risk profile as "significant", as defined by our criteria. These risks emanate from the real estate industry's inherent cyclicality and capital intensity, the group's partial exposure to currently weak economies--mainly those of Spain, Hungary, and Greece (10.5% of consolidated rents), where Klepierre's rents recorded an average -8.8% like-for-like decline as of June 30, 2012.

The quality of Klepierre's assets underpins the group's business risk profile, which we assess as "strong" under our criteria. Most of the group's assets are large (higher than 35,000 sqm), food-anchored shopping centers with stable and resilient footfall. Other key strengths include the large size of Klepierre's portfolio--EUR16.4 billion on June 30, 2012--and broad diversification in terms of tenants, assets, and geographic markets. In our opinion, the group also benefits from additional rental income from extensions of existing shopping centers, which significantly support cash flow generation with a moderate level of risk. The position of the group's shopping centers, the close relationship with key tenants, and relatively low occupancy costs in our view are likely to soften rising pressure on rent levels.

The ratings also reflect our view of the group's financial risk profile as "significant", owing to a Standard & Poor's-adjusted loan-to-value (LTV) ratio that is quite high, at about 48%. In addition, the group has large ongoing financing requirements because of its development pipeline and refinancing needs. In our view, mitigating these factors are Klepierre's adequate liquidity position and robust cash flow generation.

S&P base-case operating scenario

In the next two years, we anticipate that Klepierre will record a slight increase in Standard & Poor's-adjusted EBITDA to over EUR815 million in 2013, as a result of positive rent indexation prospects and Klepierre's estimates for EUR80 million in annual rent contribution from the new openings we expect, such as Saint Lazare (Paris) or Emporia (Malmo). Another growth factor is Klepierre's maintenance of an investment surplus, which we forecast to be between EUR100 million-EUR200 million (about EUR600 million in investments minus EUR400 million-EUR500 million in disposals) in 2013, to support its growth strategy. In 2014, the investment pipeline should be more equally funded by free cash flow, disposals, and debt.

However, subsequent to a positive indexation and the maintenance of a high occupancy ratio, we anticipate slightly lower like-for-like revenue growth in 2013, owing to the impact of a prolonged slowdown in consumption and sluggish retailer sales--especially in South European markets.

S&P base-case cash flow and capital-structure scenario

We anticipate a continued deleveraging of Klepierre's capital structure in the short term, although the amount of assets disposals could be lower if investment activity slows down in the French market. Our estimates of the appreciation of Klepierre's portfolio value and deleveraging measures lead to a progressive decline in the LTV ratio to about 47% over the coming two years. Our estimates are based on our assumption of an increase in 12-month funds from operations (FFO) to about EUR480 million by the end of 2013, as a result of projects entering in operation and a maintained cost of debt through continued, prudent interest rate management.

Liquidity

The short-term rating is 'A-2'. We view Klepierre's liquidity as "adequate " under our criteria, since we anticipate liquidity sources to be adequate to meet funding needs in the next 12 months. As of Sept 30, 2012, we estimate the following sources of liquidity over the next 12 months:

-- EUR1.1 billion in contractual debt amortization comprising EUR756 million of commercial paper maturities backed by available credit lines;

-- About EUR591 million in planned investments and EUR270 million in dividend distribution;

-- EUR2.1 billion of undrawn committed lines and EUR187 million of unrestricted cash and marketable securities;

-- The possibility of an increase in rent that would boost FFO to slightly below EUR500 million; and

-- Up Proceeds from disposals over the same period.

Klepierre's EUR7.6 billion debt had an average maturity of 5.3 years on June 30, 2012, which we consider to be adequate. We also believe the company enjoys acceptable and increasing headroom under its covenants. It is our opinion that Klepierre will maintain prudent hedging against interest rate rises, maintaining its total debt hedging over 80% in line with the internal minimal target. Furthermore, we believe that the group has proven its easy access to the capital and debt markets by issuing almost EUR1 billion in long-term bonds in the first nine months of 2012 ,leading the share of capital market to 50.5% of the group's debt structure. Equally important was the maintenance of meaningful permitted headroom under secured debt covenants to sell assets and raise secured debt if needed.

Outlook

The stable outlook reflects our view that Klepierre will likely continue to achieve a stable rental performance, maintain high occupancy rates across its portfolio, avoid taking on construction risk in its development activities, and maintain its standing in credit markets.

We also believe that Klepierre should be able to maintain an adjusted EBITDA interest coverage of about 2.5x and a maximum LTV ratio of about 50%, which we see as commensurate with the ratings.

In our opinion, rating upside is currently constrained by the difficult economic conditions. Our base-case forecasts lead us to believe that the outlook for rental income is likely to restrict further improvement in Klepierre's capacity to service the debt in the near-term. However, over the medium term, we could envisage an upgrade should Klepierre materially improve its capital structure with an EBITDA interest coverage potentially exceeding 3x and an adjusted LTV ratio falling below 45%.

Alternatively, we could consider taking a negative rating action if, in particular, Klepierre's adjusted LTV ratio permanently increases to more than 50%. Furthermore, we would lower the rating should a change in the shareholding structure push the company toward a more aggressive financial or business profile.

