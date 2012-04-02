(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Apr 02 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today published its monthly European ABCP
surveillance snapshot for December 2011, containing portfolio data on all the European conduits
that it rates (see "Related Criteria And Research").
The December 2011 report provides information on outstandings, programwide credit
enhancement, supporting counterparties, and our key rating and collateral considerations for all
of the European-based conduits that we rate.
We are establishing greater minimum portfolio disclosure standards for all asset-backed
commercial paper (ABCP) conduits that we rate. We publish this snapshot monthly to update the
market with data that the conduit administrators provide to us as part of our surveillance
process.
