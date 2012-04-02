(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Apr 02 - Fitch Ratings has downgraded India's Stork Ferro and Mineral Industries Pvt. Ltd.'s (SFMIPL) National Long-Term rating to 'Fitch D(ind)' from 'Fitch C(ind)'.

The downgrade reflects SFMIPL's continued defaults on term loan repayments, amounting to INR24m, over the period of September 2011 to February 2012. This is because the company's ferro alloys project began commercial operations in June 2011 after a delay of more than a year.

Positive guidelines include timely repayments of SFMIPL's term loan liabilities for two consecutive quarters.

Established in November 2006, SFMIPL is a 100%-owned subsidiary of Stork Holding G.m.b.H, Austria. The former has an arc furnace for ferro alloy manufacturing in Balasore (India), and plans to set up a new furnace by June 2012 at the same site. Total cost for the latter is expected at INR558.3m, to be funded by 36.3 % equity and 63.7% debt.

Fitch has also downgraded SFMIPL's bank loan ratings, as follows:

- INR221.4m long-term loans: downgraded to 'Fitch D(ind)' from 'Fitch C(ind)'

- INR160m fund-based working capital limits: downgraded to 'Fitch D(ind)'from Fitch C(ind)'

- INR60m non-fund-based limits: downgraded to 'Fitch D(ind)' from 'Fitch A4(ind)'