(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Apr 02 - Fitch Ratings has revised India-based Capital Power Infrastructure Ltd.'s (CPIL)
Outlook to Stable from Positive while affirming its National Long-Term rating at 'Fitch
BB(ind)'. A list of additional rating actions is provided at the end of this commentary.
The Outlook revision reflects CPIL's higher-than-expected net financial leverage
(net debt/operating EBITDA) of 4.1x at end-FY11 (financial year ending March,
FY10: 0.88x), along with a significant decline in its revenue by 79% yoy to
INR439m in FY11 due to a small order book size of INR430m.
The deterioration in financial leverage was led by increased working capital
debt of INR397.9m (FY10: INR158.9m) due to a rise in receivable days to 435 in
FY11 from 62 in FY10. The latter was due to delayed payments from its customers,
which are mainly state power utilities (SPUs) and state electricity boards
(SEBs), on account of delayed execution of projects. Fitch expects working
capital requirements to remain high in the short to medium term due to its
dealings with SPUs and SEBs, which shall keep its net financial leverage at
moderate levels, though lower than FY11 levels.
The ratings are constrained by CPIL's stretched liquidity position, as reflected
by interest coverage (operating EBITDA/gross interest expense) of 1.6x in FY11
(FY10: 4.2x).
The ratings also reflect tender-based nature of business, impacting revenue
visibility, and continual concentration risk as 90% of its current order book
pertains to a few SPUs and SEBs. Counterparty credit risk from SPUs and SEBs,
which have weak credit profiles, is mitigated by the ultimate coverage of CPIL's
turnkey services under the Government of India's sponsored schemes and over 10
years of experience of its sponsors in dealing with SPUs through its group
companies.
The ratings, however, benefit from moderate order book size of INR2,480m as on
15 December 2012, imparting revenue visibility over next two years. Fitch notes
that CPIL's ability to obtain direct orders from SPUs and SEBs from FY10 onwards
resulted in better operating margins of 21.6% in FY11 and 8.2% in FY10. This is
compared with margins of 3.2% in FY09, when company operated as a subcontractor
for private contractors.
The ratings may be downgraded if there is a decline in revenue or any increase
in working capital intensity leading to interest coverage falling below 1.5x.
Conversely, an increase in revenue while maintaining healthy profitability
margins with interest coverage above 2.5x on a sustained basis would lead to a
ratings upgrade.
Formerly Capital Power Infrastructure Private Limited, CPIL provides material,
erection, testing and commissioning services in the power transmission and
distribution sectors. It was incorporated in 2008.
Fitch has also affirmed CPIL's following instruments:
- INR350m fund-based working capital limits (reduced from INR400m): affirmed at
'Fitch BB(ind)/Fitch A4+(ind)'
- INR600m non-fund-based working capital limits (reduced from INR900m): affirmed
at 'Fitch BB(ind)/Fitch A4+(ind)'