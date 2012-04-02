(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Apr 02 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed Saudi Arabia's Long-term local and foreign currency
Issuer Default Ratings (IDR) at 'AA-', with Stable Outlooks. The Country Ceiling has been
affirmed at 'AA' and the Short-term foreign currency IDR at 'F1+'.
"Soaring oil revenues are enabling Saudi Arabia to invest and reform to address structural
challenges while continuing to build up savings," says Charles Seville, Director in Fitch's
Sovereign team.
The general government recorded an increased surplus of 14% of GDP in 2011, as growth in oil
revenues outweighed the impact of a 25% rise in spending. Fitch forecasts a general government
fiscal surplus of at least 12% of GDP in 2012. The government will continue to pay down public
debt, although the recent government-guaranteed sukuk issue could be followed by more to finance
cash-generative projects.
Oil prices are forecast to average at least USD40/b above the level needed to balance the
budget in 2012, and the high share of capital spending affords extra fiscal flexibility.
Government deposits at the Saudi Arabian Monetary Agency (SAMA, the central bank) rose by
USD52bn, or 9% of GDP in 2011. However, the value of future spending commitments also continues
to rise. SAMA's international reserves rose by USD108bn to USD568bn over the same period, and
will likely exceed USD700bn by end-2013.
Fitch expects the economy to grow by 4% in 2012, with risks to the upside as oil production
may more than match 2011 levels. Inflation is 5% and rising but the economy is far from
overheating, with credit growth under control. Real GDP growth rebounded to 6.8% in 2011, the
highest since 2003, driven by a boost to oil output and fiscal stimulus.
A fall in oil prices represents the main risk to Saudi Arabia's economy and public finances,
but the government could use its growing deposits to cushion adjustment or deliver a
counter-cyclical boost. The breakeven price in 2012 is around USD70/b, brought down by rising
production. Over the medium term, rising spending and growing domestic oil use may boost the
breakeven oil price and erode the surplus position.
Governance indicators are not as strong as 'AA' rated peers, but mitigated by the
government's ample resources. Investments in job creation, education and housing are designed to
secure social stability among a young and fast-growing population, against a backdrop of
political changes elsewhere in the region.
Ongoing convergence of structural factors including per capita income, and progress in
economic diversification and job creation, leading to lower unemployment, would be positive for
the ratings. Improved data on the labour market and general government finances, including the
wider public sector, would also be positive. Strengthening in the sovereign balance sheet, over
the medium term, would further improve resistance to shocks.
Geopolitical risk, in view of escalation in tensions between Iran and the international
community, could trigger negative rating action. A domestic political shock could also pressure
the rating. However, the rating already incorporates a degree of political risk and therefore
has some tolerance for adverse developments.
A steep and prolonged downward oil price shock would force the government to draw on
deposits, or increase borrowing, weakening its balance sheet and putting downward pressure on
the rating. Such an outcome could also increase social pressures.